NKN Media sets the stage for spectacular events

Published: Fri 25 Aug 2023, 5:27 PM

NKN Media, a prominent 360-degree communications company, is all set to captivate the UAE’s media landscape with various impactful events and strategic expansions. These initiatives reaffirm NKN Media’s commitment to delivering exceptional media experiences that resonate with diverse audiences.

NKN Media, in partnership with India Today, proudly presents the ‘Icons of the UAE Awards’. This distinguished award ceremony, slated for September 27 at the prestigious Taj Exotica, The Palm, Dubai, celebrates the achievements of 14 exceptional entrepreneurs in the UAE. Backed by India Today’s Aaj Tak channel, this event promises to inspire through compelling 30-minute episodes.

Abdul Majid Khan, CEO and managing director of NKN Media, said: “Our growth journey con-tinues with the establishment of our new office in Media City Dubai, a testament to our dedication to serving our clients on a global scale. As we extend our footprint to Singapore and gear up to set up operations in New Jersey, we are poised to bring NKN Media’s unique blend of media services to diverse corners of the world.”