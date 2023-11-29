Niharika Momtaz, founder of 1972 unveils 'Heritage Treasures'

Published: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 6:01 PM

In a grand affair attended by dignitaries such as Mohammed Abu Zafar and Major General Walid Al Mannai, Niharika Momtaz, the visionary behind 1972, launched 'Heritage Treasures' on November 3, at Al Fahidi (AUD) in collaboration with Dubai Culture.

Niharika Momtaz: A Journey from Dhaka to Haute Couture

Momtaz, a celebrated Bangladeshi entrepreneur and designer, presented an exclusive line of jewellery inspired by the fusion of modern aesthetics with subcontinental traditions. Her creations symbolise taste and elegance, capturing the essence of architectural beauty.

A Meticulously Curated Exhibition

The exhibition at Al Fahidi showcased a meticulously curated collection of 16 pieces, celebrating the simplicity of architecture. Momtaz drew inspiration from the landscapes of UAE and Bangladesh, intertwining patterns and forms into each piece of jewellery. The collection, rooted in architectural motifs, doors, and windows, unfolds a labyrinthine tale beneath the surface, uniting elegance with timeless appeal.

Fostering Cultural Understanding through Design

Aligned with Dubai Culture's efforts to foster cultural understanding, Momtaz emphasised the pivotal role of architecture in contemporary design. She expressed, "In the realm of our contemporary designs, architecture stands as a vital underpinning, akin to the foundations of buildings that withstand the erosion of time."

Craftsmanship Beyond Boundaries

1972 marked its presence at Milano Jewelry Week 2023, putting Bangladesh on the global map of this prestigious event. The display at Palazzo Bovara in Milan from October 19 to 22 mesmerised attendees with the uniqueness and beauty of the showcased pieces, demonstrating Bangladesh's prowess in creativity and craftsmanship.

Recognition and Accolades

Momtaz received the prestigious 'Ebdaa Jewellery Designer Award 2023' as the Runner-up in the Professional Designer category at the Jewellery and Watch Show in ADNEC, Abu Dhabi. The event, organized by ARJMST in association with the Ministry of Community Development, International Gemological Institute (IGI), and the Jewellery and Watch Show (Abu Dhabi), celebrated her outstanding work.

A Journey of Elegance and Minimalism

Momtaz's meticulous journey, involving a hundred sketches and culminating in designs that honour her core tenets of elegance and minimalism, reflects the enduring allure of jewellery inspired by the language of architecture.