Newborn Town establishes regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia under Vision 2030 initiative

Newborn Town, a Hong Kong-listed technology leader, has solidified its presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region by inaugurating its regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia. In collaboration with the Ministry of Investment Saudi Arabia (MISA), the company hosted an event titled 'To Connect, Explore, and Thrive Together' at the Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC Hotel on September 26. This landmark ceremony marked Newborn Town as the first social entertainment enterprise to acquire a regional headquarters (RHQ) license in Saudi Arabia.

Huang Nailiang

The event, graced by esteemed guests, showcased Saudi Arabia’s drive to become a global hub for innovation. Attendees included Mohammed Alshabanah, general manager of the ICT Sector at MISA; Alhassan Hamidaldin, general supervisor of the RHQ Program; and key leaders from Newborn Town, including Huang Nailiang, head of the MENA market, and Song Pengliang, senior vice president.

Nailiang expressed his excitement, stating: "We are honoured to receive this permit, which underscores Saudi Arabia’s importance as one of our most vital markets. Joining the RHQ Program will not only enable us to attract world-class talent but also open doors to new opportunities and achievements across the MENA region."

Launched in February 2021, the RHQ Program is a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy, aimed at fostering economic diversification and strengthening the Kingdom’s position as a global business hub.

During the event, Mohammed Alshabanah highlighted Saudi Arabia's advancements in creating a business-friendly environment. He emphasised the country’s significant strides in information technology, digital economy, and social entertainment, all contributing to its remarkable economic growth.

Hamidaldin added: "The establishment of Newborn Town’s RHQ reflects the diversity of industries thriving in Saudi Arabia and highlights the Kingdom’s robust and resilient economy." Since the launch of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s non-oil revenues have surged to account for 70 per cent of the economy, while foreign direct investment (FDI) has quadrupled. The Kingdom now ranks second among G20 nations in digital competitiveness and has announced plans to invest over $60 billion in entertainment and amusement industries. Since its entry into the MENA market in 2017, Newborn Town has prioritised localised strategies to meet the region’s social and entertainment needs. The company’s diverse product ecosystem has driven remarkable growth, with the MENA region contributing over 50 per cent to its social networking revenue in the first half of 2024. Year-on-year revenue growth in the region stands at 44 per cent, surpassing trends from previous years. Beyond its business accomplishments, Newborn Town is committed to creating meaningful social impact. The company has spearheaded initiatives to support local employment, assist vulnerable communities, and provide disaster relief. Recent projects include aiding children battling cancer and empowering local talent. As Saudi Arabia intensifies efforts to position itself as a leader in the global digital economy, Newborn Town is poised to play a pivotal role in this transformation. Nailiang reaffirmed the company’s dedication, stating: "We remain committed to supporting Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification goals. Together, we aim to explore new horizons in the social entertainment sector while contributing to the Kingdom’s progress and prosperity."

By aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, Newborn Town is not only advancing its business objectives but also contributing to the region's socio-economic transformation. As the company grows alongside Saudi Arabia and the MENA community, it stands as a testament to the Kingdom’s commitment to fostering innovation, collaboration, and shared success.