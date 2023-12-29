New initiative launched to nurture young talent in UAE

Sara Al Madani

Index Media persists in its effective empowerment of young talents from diverse backgrounds within the United Arab Emirates. This commitment is exemplified through the launch of an initiative that extends its embrace and support across all realms of art.

The initiative, open and accessible to all within the territory of the UAE, serves as a testament to Index Media's dedication to nurturing and encouraging the success of young talents. This endeavor not only amplifies their involvement in the creative landscape but also showcases the rich cultural and human side of the Emirates, characterised by lots of energies and innovative ideas.

Annually, the UAE attracts numerous talents in art, singing, and entertainment from across the globe. Aligned with its national strategy, there is a concerted effort to encourage and retain talents in key sectors, fostering an environment that positions the UAE among the world's leaders in global talent competitiveness indicators. This involves the development of an integrated governance framework, ensuring the availability of skills and talents crucial for supporting the UAE's aspirations. Which automatically will bolster the country's presence in diverse specialized scientific fields as part of its strategic preparations for the forthcoming 50 years.

This initiative is geared towards advancing, supporting, nurturing, and guiding young talent on a global scale. Through comprehensive backing, training, encouragement, and continuous follow-up, the initiative endeavors to have a positive impact on the art and entertainment landscape of the UAE. Its ultimate goal is to elevate the country's standing among distinguished nations in the artistic production sector. The UAE government is undertaking significant initiatives to empower its youth and forge a path towards a brighter future by recognising and harnessing their talents. Grounded in meticulous planning, timely execution, and the allocation of appropriate human resources, these efforts underscore a commitment to strategic development.

Renowned artist Abdullah Al Shamsi, a talent nurtured by Index Media Talent, has graced numerous prestigious international events indifferent emirates in the UAE. Notable appearances include the grand opening of the Dubai Airshow, and the opening of acclaimed artists such as ‘Maroon 5’.

Additionally, Al Shamsi participated in the Cop 28 ceremony, joining stars and talents from the Arab world. Achieving stardom, the Emirati artist has expanded his reach by securing partnerships with various international brands, where he serves as their official voice and media representative. In the past year alone, Abdullah Al Shamsi mesmerised audiences with over 40 live performances and played a key role in seven global advertising campaigns.

In alignment with the visionary perspective of The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who regards young people as the dynamic driving force and boundless treasure propelling the development of the UAE, positioning them at the forefront of global prominence in scientific, economic, and technical realms.

Echoing the aspirations of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sara Al Madani, Chief Executive Officer of Index Media, underscores the great value of the youth in UAE society across all levels stating: "Today, our youth stand as proud exemplars of achievement, creativity, and multi-faceted talent across diverse fields. Empowering them and fostering their seamless integration into sectors aligned with their expertise is both our duty and commitment. We place our confidence in the significant roles played by our young Emirati talents, acknowledging their responsibility to spearhead development and innovation hitherto unseen in the Emirates. The competence and superiority demonstrated by our youth on global stages across various disciplines serve as a testament to their exceptional capabilities and contributions."

This initiative endeavours to draw and cultivate budding artistic talents, accentuating their creativity across various disciplines. It seeks to provide a platform for young talents to showcase their work in painting, singing, cooking, musical composition, playing instruments, inspiration, and motor performance. Through collaborations with specialized institutions and participation in both national and international events, the initiative aims to forge meaningful partnerships. The ultimate goal is to establish interactive platforms that not only enhance the talents of young artists but also enable them to bring their skills to the forefront, where they are valued and contribute to the nation's development.