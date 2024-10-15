NCM Financial Services wins prestigious global broker award, showcases innovation at Forex Expo 2024

NCM Financial Services, a leading online trading platform known for its innovation and commitment to excellence, has reaffirmed its position as a global leader in the financial industry. The company’s recent success at the Forex Expo Dubai 2024, where it won the prestigious 'best global regulated broker 2024" award, underscores its dedication to providing secure and reliable trading solutions.









A showcase of innovation and excellence

At the Forex Expo Dubai 2024, NCM demonstrated its cutting-edge trading platform and a comprehensive suite of products tailored to meet the evolving needs of traders worldwide. The company’s commitment to innovation was evident in the advanced tools and features presented to attendees, emphasising its focus on empowering traders with the knowledge and resources needed for success.

A well-deserved recognition

The "best global regulated broker 2024" award is a testament to NCM’s unwavering commitment to regulatory compliance, client protection, and creating a transparent trading environment. This recognition highlights the company’s efforts to provide a safe and secure platform for traders to navigate global financial markets confidently.

A visionary leader in the industry

Naser Al Marri, vice chairman of NCM Investment, expressed his pride in receiving the award: "We are honoured to receive this prestigious recognition. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who have tirelessly worked to provide our clients with the best possible trading experience." NCM’s excellence is evident in its diverse product offerings, including competitive spreads, flexible leverage, and a wide range of trading instruments. Its user-friendly platform, combined with exceptional customer support, has established NCM as a trusted partner for traders worldwide. A global force in online trading NCM Financial Services operates as a globally regulated broker in multiple jurisdictions, serving a diverse client base. The company’s global expansion is reflected in its growing network of offices and its team of professionals from around the world. A bright future ahead

As NCM Financial Services continues to innovate and expand, it remains committed to delivering the highest level of service and support to its clients. With a focus on empowering traders and fostering a transparent, secure trading environment, NCM is poised to remain a leading force in the global online trading industry.