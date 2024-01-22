Navigating the future: Safee's telematics revolution in fleets management

Published: Mon 22 Jan 2024, 4:25 PM

In the fast-paced world of fleet management, Safee platform is redefining innovation. With a strategic focus on integrating advanced telematics solutions in tracking and its process.

Safee provides fleet operators with a comprehensive suite of cloud-based GPS vehicle tracking, hosted on local cloud providers in the Gulf region, and compliant with data protections laws in each country.

Safee's Mission

Safee's mission begins with a deep understanding of the complex challenges faced by fleet managers and AVL (Automatic Vehicle Location) service providers. This mission is focused on providing a full-service platform with dynamic features to fleet operators that enhances safety monitoring and compliance with laws and accurate analysis of accidents through alerts, maintenance, fuel costs, route optimisation, and driver and non-driver KPIs (Key Performance Indicators), in addition of commitment to addressing these challenges through continuous innovation.

Technological Excellence: A Commitment to Fleet Efficiency

At the heart of Safee's offerings is a suite of telematics solutions that meet all the needs of fleet managers, starting from managing the fleet/drivers and warehouses and measuring their temperature and humidity, to planning the journey and choosing the best route for the vehicle, and to monitor the entire fleet via live video streaming.

These solutions provide real-time insights into fleet operations, focusing on enhancing driver and fleet behavior through a strong alarms and notifications system

Advanced Notification System

A standout feature of Safee's technology is its efficient and robust notification system.

The system is prepared to monitor a massive number of alarm triggers, supporting more than over 50 different alarm conditions, and sending them by different ways: E-Mails, SMS, WhatsApp, pop ups and for sure on the web interface.

These alarms give fleet managers actionable insights in real time and ensures that they are always informed and in control.

Innovation at the Core: Video Telematics and Beyond

In the dynamic world of logistics, Video in Vehicle Monitoring System (ViVMS) from Safee stands as your fleet's proactive safety shield.

Involving Driver Status Monitoring (DSM), and powered by AI algorithms and HD cameras that detects a wide range of alarms related to the driver such as fatigue, distraction, smoking, using the mobile phone, lane Departure, possible Collisions etc.

ViVMS goes beyond mere monitoring to proactively identify and mitigate risks through our Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), that is designed to help prevent accidents by scanning the road ahead for potential hazards and warning the driver.

This helps in managing fleets in a professional and safe manner, especially when this is come with your ability to monitor fleets in real time through live streaming and record evidences of it, in addition to managing the quota that allows you to divide the Internet package according to your preference in the video service.

Public Transport Authority (PTA) regulations

Safee operates with uncompromising commitment to regulatory compliance in every nation it serves. In Saudi Arabia, adhering to the rigorous mandates set forth by the General Transport Authority (TGA) is paramount. This focus on legal adherence isn't simply a box-ticking exercise; it's the cornerstone of Safee's dedication to enhancing service quality, ensuring passenger safety, and seamlessly integrating with the latest transportation system protocols.

At the heart of this commitment lies Safee's ability to seamlessly register your buses and fleets in Wasl activities, managing all the intricacies of documentation and compliance. This extends beyond mere legal technicalities. It empowers you to deliver superior service, prioritise passenger well-being, and operate in alignment with the cutting-edge functionalities of modern transportation systems.

Furthermore, Safee stands apart for its unwavering commitment to data security and protection through in country servers. Companies entrusting their information to Wasl through platform can rest assured that their valuable data is safeguarded with the highest standards of protection.

Customisable KPIs Solutions and User-Centric Approach

Understanding and managing driver performance is the beating heart of efficient fleet management. Safee's KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) act as a compass, and having a clear view of driver behavior, vehicle performance, and compliance is essential.

Safee’s KPIs are designed to be flexible and adaptable to meet the unique needs of any fleet. With a wide range of input options, you can customise your report to focus on the metrics that matter most to your operations. You can also easily combine results from different parameters to create a custom performance dashboard that is easy to share and understand.

Conclusion

Born in Dubai, Safee Technology is soaring beyond borders to become the unified platform for global fleet management. We believe in securing information and upholding legal compliance, ensuring every fleet, across every sector, operates with transparency. Our platform delivers critical insights, letting managers monitor not just locations, but key details like temperature, humidity, and fuel levels.

But we're not just looking ahead; we're redefining the future. Advanced video services, in-depth data analysis, and a soon-to-be-launched game-changing hardware device will complete our symphony of innovation. This potent blend will unlock unprecedented efficiency, security, and sustainability, propelling the industry towards a brighter horizon.

— Shagun Sharma is a business journalist.