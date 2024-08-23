E-Paper

Natuzzi Italia continues participation in DSS sale until September 1

The selection includes iconic designs that epitomise the essence of Italian craftsmanship and contemporary style

Published: Fri 23 Aug 2024, 10:20 AM

Last updated: Fri 23 Aug 2024, 10:21 AM

Natuzzi Italia, the renowned Italian luxury furniture brand, is excited to announce its participation in the highly anticipated Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) Sale, which continues until September 1. This year, Natuzzi Italia invites discerning customers to experience unparalleled craftsmanship and sophisticated design at exclusive prices at its flagship showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road.

During the DSS Sale, visitors to the Natuzzi Italia showroom will have the unique opportunity to own some of the brand’s most exquisite furniture pieces at special discounted rates. The selection includes iconic designs that epitomise the essence of Italian craftsmanship and contemporary style.


Natuzzi Italia’s participation in the DSS Sale represents a rare opportunity to acquire some of the finest Italian furniture at exceptional prices. We invite all design enthusiasts and luxury furniture lovers to visit our Sheikh Zayed Road showroom to explore these exclusive offers and experience the elegance and craftsmanship that Natuzzi Italia is renowned for.


