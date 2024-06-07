National Bank of Pakistan organises labour camp event in collaboration with Al-Ansari Exchange in Dubai

Published: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 1:48 PM

National Bank of Pakistan in collaboration with Al-Ansari Exchange UAE, recently conducted a labour camp event at Dulsco Camp, Al Quoz, Dubai.

The purpose of this activity was to create NBP brand awareness among the Pakistani diaspora. During this activity, Riaz Hussain, group chief, IFRG, emphasised the importance of sending remittances through legal channel preferably through NBP. Moreover, several co-branded gifts were distributed among the remitters.



The event was also attended by M Yousuf Siddiqui, wing head, R&NRPD, IFRG, along with Al-Ansari head office team.