Naqdi secures SCA license, strengthening its commitment to transparency and innovation in the UAE

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 12:42 PM

Naqdi, a forward-thinking financial services provider in the UAE, has announced that it has secured the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) license, marking a significant milestone in its journey to becoming a leading player in the region’s financial industry. This achievement underscores Naqdi's unwavering commitment to regulatory compliance, transparency, and offering innovative solutions tailored to the needs of the modern trader.

The SCA license is one of the most respected and stringent regulatory approvals in the UAE, ensuring that all licensed entities adhere to the highest standards of financial practice and governance. By obtaining this license, Naqdi not only solidifies its position as a trustworthy and reliable trading partner but also enhances its ability to offer a secure and transparent trading environment for its clients.

"We are thrilled to receive the SCA license, which reflects our dedication to providing a secure, transparent, and innovative trading platform for our clients in the UAE and beyond,” said Zia Ur Rehman, CEO of Naqdi. "This milestone is a testament to our commitment to upholding the highest standards of regulatory compliance and client satisfaction. We believe that this license will further strengthen our relationship with our clients and partners, ensuring that Naqdi remains at the forefront of the industry."

With the SCA license, Naqdi is poised to expand its offerings in the UAE, including an enhanced suite of trading products and services that cater to both retail and institutional clients. This strategic move aligns with Naqdi’s vision to empower traders with cutting-edge tools, seamless access to global markets, and a robust support system.

Naqdi’s acquisition of the SCA license comes at a time when the UAE’s financial sector is experiencing rapid growth, driven by an increasing demand for reliable and regulated trading platforms. As Naqdi continues to innovate and expand its footprint in the region, the company remains committed to its core values of integrity, transparency, and excellence in customer service. The CAT-5 SCA license (#20200000150) not only enables Naqdi to operate within the UAE’s highly regulated financial landscape but also positions the company as a key player in the region’s financial markets. This achievement allows Naqdi to offer its clients a secure and trustworthy platform. Clients can now trade with greater confidence, knowing that they are engaging with a licensed and regulated entity committed to safeguarding their interests. Naqdi looks forward to leveraging this license to enhance its product offerings, expand its client base, and continue its mission of providing a personalized trading experience that meets the evolving needs of traders in the UAE and the region.

For more information, visit Naqdi.com