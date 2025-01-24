NAFFCO redefines safety standards at Intersec 2025: Bigger, bolder, and greener: A safer future awaits

NAFFCO, a global leader in fire safety and life protection solutions, made a remarkable impact at Intersec 2025, the premier event for safety, security, and fire protection, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre recently. With a focus on groundbreaking innovations and sustainability-driven solutions, NAFFCO captivated attendees with its cutting-edge technologies and commitment to safety excellence.

NAFFCO highlighted the following offerings for attendees:

AI-Powered Safety Systems: Intelligent fire protection setups and modular solutions enhanced by AI for seamless efficiency and reliability.

Sustainable Emergency Vehicles: From fully electric fire trucks to zero-emission ambulances and ARFF vehicles and custom-made Fire Truck Chassis, NAFFCO is combining eco-engineering with robust performance.

Aerial Firefighting Drones: Revolutionising emergency responses with precision-based drone technology, designed to access and extinguish fires in hard-to-reach areas.

Airbus: Advanced firefighting and rescue helicopter.

Low-Carbon Firefighting Equipment: Sustainability takes centre stage with green technologies designed to save lives while protecting the planet.

Tailored Industry Solutions: Customised innovations for the aviation and power sectors, including runway safety systems and mobile response units. Ali Khalid Al Khatib, group managing director of NAFFCO, stated: "Intersec 2025 is a pivotal moment for us to demonstrate NAFFCO's commitment to innovation and sustainability. We are not just introducing life-saving technologies – we are transforming how safety is approached on a global scale."

For more information, visit www.naffco.com.