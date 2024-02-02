NABNI Developments announces unparalleled luxury with launch of Avenue Residence 6

Published: Fri 2 Feb 2024, 10:40 AM

NABNI Developments is pleased to announce the unveiling of its newest residential project in Al Furjan, Avenue Residence 6. The luxurious 12-storey apartment building marks the sixth addition under the esteemed Avenue Residence portfolio following the resounding success of Avenue Residence 1 through 5.

Expected to complete construction by Q3 2025, the residential project will include a limited collection of 96 boutique residences and a host of amenities. Centrally located in Al Furjan, Avenue Residence 6 is just steps away from Discovery Gardens metro station. All the apartments are chiller-free featuring smart home automation, and complete with Italian design and finishing materials, as well as a stylish stone façade, providing residents with a perfect blend of sophistication and modern comfort.

With a range of bespoke units, including 30 one-bedroom, 56 two-bedroom (plus maid’s room), and 10 three-bedroom (plus maid’s room) apartments, Avenue Residence 6 provides artfully constructed residences with panoramic skyline views of Dubai’s vibrant landscape.

Meticulously crafted, Avenue Residence 6 merges architectural genius with the finest materials, creating masterpieces for residents to call home. Featuring a harmonious blend of soft pastel tones and natural wood textures, the finishings infuse elegance into simplicity and offer residents a serene, sophisticated retreat. Each apartment features cutting-edge built-in SiemensTM kitchen appliances, elegant porcelain tiles with a marble finish, stunning TOOY Chandeliers, and Italian-manufactured brands that evoke a sense of luxury and tranquility.

The outdoor spaces are designed for leisure and recreation, complete with a temperature-controlled swimming pool, a fully equipped fitness center by TechnogymTM, a dedicated outdoor kids play area, and a BBQ space.

Khalid Al Jaziri, COO of NABNI Developments, commented on the announcement: "We are proud to announce the latest addition to our residential portfolio in Dubai with Avenue Residence 6. Embodying luxury with every detail, we have worked hard to transform mere spaces into timeless pieces of art, elevating the standards of real estate craftsmanship. With the aim to create Dubai’s most sought-after residential properties, NABNI Developments will deliver refinement and elegance like no other with Avenue Residence 6."

Avenue Residence 6 is ideally situated in one of Dubai’s most popular residential districts that celebrate the true spirit of community. The vibrant locality offers excellent connectivity with convenient road and metro access, proximity to Dubai attractions, as well as a wealth of neighbourhood facilities, including mosques, schools, and retail outlets.

NABNI Developments offers a carefully designed 40/60 payment plan for investors and residents interested in Avenue Residence 6. This structured approach includes a 15 per cent down payment plus a four per cent Dubai Land Department fee and other administration fees payable at the initial stage; 25 per cent during construction; and the remaining 60 per cent upon completion.

Avenue Residence 6 presents a bespoke lifestyle experience, effortlessly captivating residents and visitors alike through amenities and offerings curated for those seeking a luxurious alternative. Avenue Residence 6 follows the successful launch of its predecessor, Avenue Residence 5 that sold out within days of its launch in September 2023.

For further information visit https://nabnidevelopments.com/ or call +971 4 2566409.