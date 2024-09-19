myAlfred partners with Magzter to bring world-class digital library to UAE users

800website.ae: 16 years of expertise in building secure, high-performance websites for businesses worldwide
800website.ae creates secure, fast websites for businesses, driving their growth with professional design and development
myAlfred, the UAE’s leading money-saving app, has teamed up with Magzter Inc., the world’s largest digital newsstand, in an exciting partnership to introduce a special offer for Magzter Gold Subscription to myAlfred subscribers. Known for delivering the best deals in the region, myAlfred is enhancing its user experience by aligning with New York-based digital library Magzter.
myAlfred subscribers can now enjoy unlimited access to 9,000+ publishers on Magzter at a fraction of the usual cost. The policyholders of InsuranceMarket.ae who enjoy myAlfred premium membership will get 30 per cent off on an annual Magzter GOLD subscription.
Grishma Apte, general manager at myAlfred, commented, "As the UAE’s leading money-saving app, we’re excited to bring global publishers under one platform for our discerning readers. In the realm of myAlfred membership, individuals can seamlessly enter a world of savings through a straightforward sign-up process. By partnering with Magzter, we offer an unparalleled digital reading experience for users here."
Shekhar Iyer, director and general manager at BMEG ME FZ LLC, noted, "Magzter’s entry into the UAE market represents a significant step in making digital content more accessible. This partnership with myAlfred aligns with our shared mission of elevating the digital experience for users through combined vision and mission. By making Magzter’s vast content library available on myAlfred platform, we are providing a new level of convenience and choice for readers."
Magzter’s global library features leading UAE publications like Al Bayan, Emarat Al Youm, and Khaleej Times alongside international favourites.
Through these strategic synergies, myAlfred, distinctive perk for InsuranceMarket.ae policyholders, keeps strengthening its leadership in the rewards space. To avail this benefit, readers can download the myAlfred app and browse their favourite books at their convenience.
800website.ae creates secure, fast websites for businesses, driving their growth with professional design and development
The initiative is focused on bringing essential knowledge about fertility directly to women at their workplaces, ensuring both accessibility and convenience
The first cohort included 220 Emirati students who successfully obtained their Master of Science in Big Data and Business Analytics degree
Dubai's Mygsm transforms online electronics shopping with global shipping and rapid delivery services
With this milestone, the company underlines its role in contributing to the economy