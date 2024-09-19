myAlfred partners with Magzter to bring world-class digital library to UAE users

Shekhar Iyer, director and general manager at BMEG ME FZ LLC and Grishma Apte, general manager, myAlfred LLC.

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 10:54 AM Last updated: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM

myAlfred, the UAE’s leading money-saving app, has teamed up with Magzter Inc., the world’s largest digital newsstand, in an exciting partnership to introduce a special offer for Magzter Gold Subscription to myAlfred subscribers. Known for delivering the best deals in the region, myAlfred is enhancing its user experience by aligning with New York-based digital library Magzter.

myAlfred subscribers can now enjoy unlimited access to 9,000+ publishers on Magzter at a fraction of the usual cost. The policyholders of InsuranceMarket.ae who enjoy myAlfred premium membership will get 30 per cent off on an annual Magzter GOLD subscription.

Grishma Apte, general manager at myAlfred, commented, "As the UAE’s leading money-saving app, we’re excited to bring global publishers under one platform for our discerning readers. In the realm of myAlfred membership, individuals can seamlessly enter a world of savings through a straightforward sign-up process. By partnering with Magzter, we offer an unparalleled digital reading experience for users here." Shekhar Iyer, director and general manager at BMEG ME FZ LLC, noted, "Magzter’s entry into the UAE market represents a significant step in making digital content more accessible. This partnership with myAlfred aligns with our shared mission of elevating the digital experience for users through combined vision and mission. By making Magzter’s vast content library available on myAlfred platform, we are providing a new level of convenience and choice for readers." Magzter’s global library features leading UAE publications like Al Bayan, Emarat Al Youm, and Khaleej Times alongside international favourites.

Through these strategic synergies, myAlfred, distinctive perk for InsuranceMarket.ae policyholders, keeps strengthening its leadership in the rewards space. To avail this benefit, readers can download the myAlfred app and browse their favourite books at their convenience.