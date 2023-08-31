myAlfred and BuyAnyFlowers: A blooming partnership with exclusive savings

Published: Thu 31 Aug 2023, 9:00 AM Last updated: Thu 31 Aug 2023, 10:19 AM

The city is abuzz with the news of a blossoming collaboration between myAlfred, the innovative rewards platform providing exclusive premium memberships to InsuranceMarket.ae clients, and BuyAnyFlowers.com, a frontrunner in the UAE's online floral and gifts delivery arena. This partnership is poised to bring vibrant blooms and unmatched savings straight to myAlfred members.

Users of the myAlfred app, a distinctive perk for InsuranceMarket.ae clients, can now enjoy an exclusive discount on BuyAnyFlowers.com. This discount is valid on a diverse array of products, from radiant flowers, exquisite chocolates, and personalised items to festive cakes. This union is not just about savings; it’s about elevating the gifting experience in Dubai by merging the unique value proposition of myAlfred with the floral finesse of BuyAnyFlowers.com.

Expressing their excitement, Mohan Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shivam Sharma and Amarendra Pratap Srivastava, the co-founders of BuyAnyFlowers.com, stated, "Our ethos centers on delivering fresh, luxurious floral arrangements punctually, with a notable 60-minute delivery in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. With our 24/7 delivery in Dubai, celebrations need not wait. Joining forces with InsuranceMarket.ae and myAlfred broadens our reach and lets us extend exclusive discounts, ensuring luxury floral gifts are accessible at pocket-friendly prices."

Grishma Apte, general manager at myAlfred, remarks, "At myAlfred, we've always sought to bring tangible value to our clients. Our collaboration with BuyAnyFlowers.com is a reflection of that intent. Together, we aim to enrich life's moments for our members, making each occasion a little more special."

Dubai’s digital community is already electrified by this partnership news. Many are flocking to the myAlfred app, eager to unwrap the flowering benefits. This collaboration signifies more than a business alliance; it’s a melding of shared passions and visions, emphasising enriched customer experiences. Through such synergies, myAlfred fortifies its position in the rewards domain, championing ties that truly count.