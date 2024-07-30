My Mortgage celebrates five years of excellence

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 4:11 PM

My Mortgage Broker LLC, a trusted name in the mortgage industry, proudly celebrates its 5th anniversary. Since its founding in 2019, the mortgage wing of Range International Property Investments has helped hundreds of clients secure home financing, earning a reputation for honesty, integrity, and professionalism.

Over the past five years, My Mortgage has dedicated itself to simplifying the home financing process. By providing personalised solutions and exceptional customer service, the company ensures its clients a smooth and stress-free experience. Whether assisting first-time homebuyers or guiding seasoned investors, My Mortgage is committed to supporting clients at every stage of the home-buying journey.

"We founded My Mortgage with a mission to make home-ownership accessible and achievable for everyone,” said CEO Nitin Chopra. "We recognise that buying a home can be challenging, and we're committed to guiding our clients through every step of the process. Our focus is on building lasting relationships based on trust and transparency."

Comprehensive mortgage services

My Mortgage offers a diverse range of services that cater to various client needs, including:

New Mortgages: Helping clients secure the best financing options for purchasing new homes.

Refinancing: Assisting homeowners in renegotiating their mortgage terms to achieve better rates.

Handover Payments: Managing the final payment process to ensure a seamless transition to home-ownership.

Equity Release: Enabling homeowners to access the equity in their properties for other financial needs.

Non-Resident Mortgages: Providing mortgage solutions for non-residents looking to invest in real estate in the UAE.

Commercial Mortgages: Offering financing options for businesses purchasing or refinancing commercial properties.

These services are designed to meet the diverse needs of My Mortgage's clientele, ensuring tailored solutions that align with each client's unique financial situation.

A commitment to excellence

“Our commitment to excellence is reflected in every interaction we have with our clients," said Brendon Baker, managing partner at My Mortgage. "We take pride in offering personalised service, expert guidance, and competitive mortgage solutions. It’s this dedication that has enabled us to build a strong reputation and foster long-term relationships with our clients." As the mortgage industry evolves, My Mortgage remains at the forefront, embracing innovation and adapting to changing market conditions. Looking ahead As My Mortgage celebrates this milestone, the company looks to the future with optimism. With plans to expand its service offerings and reach more clients, My Mortgage aims to continue its growth trajectory and further solidify its position as one of the leaders in the mortgage industry. Co-founder and managing partner Lester Verma adds, "We are excited about the future and the opportunities it holds. Our focus will always be on delivering exceptional service and helping our clients achieve their homeownership goals. We are grateful for the trust our clients have placed in us over the years and are committed to building on this foundation of success."

For more information about My Mortgage and its services, please visit www.mymortgage.ae or contact (+971) 800 33999 toll-free.