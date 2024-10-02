Mubkhar unveils new 250 ml collection: A sensory journey from summer to fall

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 4:11 PM

Mubkhar, the premier provider of exquisite Eastern and Western fragrances in the GCC, has announced the launch of its new 250ml collection—an enthralling olfactory journey that effortlessly bridges the lively vibrancy of summer with the captivating charm of autumn.

This exclusive collection introduces four signature scents, each thoughtfully crafted to capture the essence of the changing seasons. For the final days of summer, "Marine" and "Orris" offer refreshing and invigorating aromas that embody the spirit of the season. As autumn approaches, "Cedar" and "Ambery" present sophisticated, alluring fragrances perfect for the cooler months.

To celebrate this highly anticipated collection, Mubkhar hosted an exclusive launch event on September 25 at Roll DXB, Mina Rashid, Dubai. The event welcomed a select audience of media, influencers, and VIPs. Highlights of the evening included an electrifying performance by DJ Tala Samman, a striking centerpiece featuring a 250ml Mubkhar bottle, and beautifully curated displays showcasing the new collection. Guests were treated to pass-around canapés and had the opportunity to personalise their own bottles, available for both purchase and giveaways. A media wall provided perfect photo opportunities for attendees.

To elevate the luxury experience, Mubkhar also introduced its first-ever 250ml format for this exclusive collection. This generous size allows fragrance enthusiasts to indulge in their favourite scent even longer. Speaking on the launch, Khalid Nawaf AlMannaa, co-founder of Mubkhar, said: "We are thrilled to introduce our new collection and the 250ml format. This collection is a harmonious blend of Eastern and Western perfumery, and we are confident it will exceed the expectations of our discerning customers. The 250ml size reflects our commitment to offering exceptional value and quality."

Each fragrance in the collection is a masterpiece, crafted with the finest ingredients to create an unforgettable sensory experience.

Marine: A refreshing burst of aquatic notes blended with a citrus and floral heart, creating a vibrant, energetic fragrance ideal for sunny days. Orris: A sophisticated floral composition with a touch of spice, Orris captures the elegance of summer with its warm and inviting character. Cedar: A woody and aromatic fragrance accented by hints of leather, Cedar evokes the cozy ambiance of autumn, delivering warmth and refinement. Ambery: A sensual, enveloping blend of amber, musk, and floral accents, Ambery creates a luxurious and inviting atmosphere, perfect for cooler months. Founded in 2015 and owned by Floward, Mubkhar is renowned for offering the finest Eastern and Western perfumes, all crafted to the highest quality standards. As a pioneer in the 'Design Your Own Perfume' experience in the region, Mubkhar is committed to excellence. The company upholds rigorous international safety standards and eco-friendly practices, positioning itself as a leader in the luxury perfume industry.

The new 250ml collection is now available at all Mubkhar stores across Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Qatar, as well as on their online store.