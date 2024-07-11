Mubkhar launches 'Smells like Summer': A curated collection of seasonal scents

Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 4:49 PM

Mubhkar, the leading company offering the finest eastern and western perfumes in the GCC, has announced the launch of its summer campaign ‘Smells like Summer’. The campaign brings together a delicate and sophisticated curation of Mubkhar’s finest fragrances inspired by the most loved notes of summer and its seasonal scents. The refreshing collection is available for purchase across Kuwait, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Bahrain.

The most cherished of summery notes and ingredients comprise the Mubkhar ‘Smells like Summer’ assortment, including much-loved favourites such as white roses, lilies, rose water, sea water and pure white musk. The collection redefines the feeling of summer and puts signature claim and ownership as perfumery brand of choice for the season.

The collection comprising summer is elegant and long-lasting, blending a mix of luxurious perfumes suitable for all occasions from day to night, including:

Eau De Parfum: The finest blends of luxurious oils

Scent – Rose – contains Rosemary, Lavender, Jasmine and Tea Rose

Scent – Tonka – contains Yuzu, Saffron, Iris and Wood

Scent – Musk – contains Pure White Musk, White Roses and Cotton

Scent – Lavender – contains pure Lavender

Scent – Western - contains Rose, Patchouli and touch of Leather

Swash: Mubkhar’s best-selling light-weight spray – perfect for a refresh at the gym or whilst on the move

Scent – Orange – contains Sea Water, Bergamot, Tonka, Birch, Apple & Rose Water

Scent – Pink – contains Sea Water, Powder, Iris, White Musk, Bergamot and Rose Water

Scent – Eau Fraiche Blue – contains Pure White Musk, Rose Water and Sea Water

Scent - White – contains Pure White Musk, Sea Water and Rose Water

Eau de Cologne All-over Spray: One of the most-loved items, suitable for both personal and home use

Scent – Lavender – contains pure Lavender

Scent – Clean – contains Tuberose and Galbanum Essential oil: For diffusing beautiful and elegant aromas in home and personal spaces Scent - Lavender - contains pure Lavender Diffuser: A super-indulgent luxurious product that redefines an entire space through its indulgent aroma Scent – Western – contains White Rose, Powder, and Lemon Mubkhar is committed to crafting unique and high-quality fragrances, and the summer collection epitomises this claim. The brand takes pride in using the finest ingredients to create scents that are not only long-lasting but also evoke emotions and memories.

To shop the Summer Collection, visit Mubkhar across all their selling points or shop from the comfort of your home at www.mubkhar.com.