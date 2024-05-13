Mubkhar expands 'Scent of the Month' collection across GCC

Published: Mon 13 May 2024, 1:32 PM

Mubhkar, the leading company offering the finest eastern and western perfumes in the GCC, has announced the launch of its May Scent of the Month inspired by the vibrant and refreshing season of spring, now available for purchase across the UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain, in addition to Kuwait.

May Scent of the Month is a carefully crafted blend of white florals, woods, musk, citrus, and powdery notes, tailored specifically towards Mubkhar’s female clientele. The mix between white florals and powdery elements adds a feminine touch to the scent, offering a sophisticated and refined aroma that can feel both comforting and luxurious. All the notes in this fragrance go well together, creating a harmonious and refreshing aroma that captures the essence of spring.

Mubkhar is committed to crafting unique and high-quality fragrances, and May Scent of the Month is no exception. The brand takes pride in using the finest ingredients to create scents that are not only long-lasting but also evoke emotions and memories. In its latest edition, the brand added powdery elements to smooth out the intensity of the floral notes, making the overall scent more approachable and wearable for everyday use.

As part of its continuous efforts to expand its reach and offer its customers a diverse range of fragrances, Mubkhar launched this collection across all its locations in the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait. This expansion allows Mubkhar’s clients to experience their exclusive Scent of the Month fragrances regardless of their location.

Mubkhar is a perfume company offering the finest types of Eastern and Western perfumes manufactured to high-quality standards, established in 2015. Owned by Floward, Mubkhar is a pioneer of the 'Design Your Own Perfume' experience in the region. Quality is at the core of Mubkhar’s ethos when developing products. By paying attention to international safety standards and ensuring its products are eco-friendly, Mubkhar uniquely positions itself in the luxury perfume industry with the quality of its products.

To shop May Scent of the Month, visit Mubkhar across all their selling points or shop from the comfort of your home at www.mubkhar.com.