MS Corporate Services expands reach with new DIFC CSP license and office opening

MS Corporate Services (DIFC) Limited is proud to announce the successful acquisition of a Corporate Service Provider (CSP) license and the opening of a new office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). This exciting development enhances the company’s ability to offer a comprehensive range of corporate services to both local and international clients operating within one of the world’s leading financial hubs.

Building on more than seven years of service excellence in the UAE, MS Corporate Services has evolved significantly since its inception in Abu Dhabi. The company now boasts a strong presence across the UAE, with key offices in ADGM, DMCC, and now DIFC. The successful launch of its first Dubai office in DMCC paved the way for this strategic expansion into DIFC, underscoring the company’s commitment to supporting the growing financial services sector in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) markets.

With the acquisition of its DIFC license, MS Corporate Services is poised to further enhance its service offerings, which now include prescribed company setup in DIFC, family offices, foundations, specialised company secretarial services, and residency solutions. These new services complement MS's existing expertise in company incorporation, compliance advisory, tax, accounting, and executive search services, providing clients with a comprehensive and holistic approach to corporate governance and professional support.

C A Mohammed Shafeek, founder and group CEO of MS Corporate Services, shared his excitement about the expansion: "Dubai and DIFC are at the forefront of global finance and innovation, making our expansion into DIFC a natural progression. Our vision is to position MS as the premier Corporate and Professional Service Provider in the region. The acquisition of the DIFC license is a pivotal step in our strategy to expand our presence across International Financial Centres (IFCs) within the region. We express our sincere gratitude to the DIFC authorities for their support, and we look forward to contributing to the ongoing growth of this vibrant financial ecosystem." The new MS Corporate Services office is located at Level 1, Gate Avenue - South Zone, DIFC, Dubai, UAE. Key Services Offered in DIFC: