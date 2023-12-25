Motul unveils 8100 Power in ME for enhanced everyday driving performance

Published: Mon 25 Dec 2023, 1:48 PM

Motul, one of the world’s leading companies specialising in the formulation, production, and distribution of high-tech engine oils, has announced the launch of 8100 Power, a fully synthetic ESTER lubricant, across the Middle East. The product is designed for daily use performance on the road and focuses on delivering enhanced power and protection for everyday drivers. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Motul aims to redefine standards for daily drives and cater to the specific needs of drivers in the region.

The Motul 8100 Power is the result of the company’s extensive expertise in engine oil formulations. The lubricant has been developed with precision using ESTER technology and refined over years of experience. It ensures smoother engine operations, heightened reliability, and advanced protection against Low-Speed Pre-Ignition (LSPI). Uniquely formulated to target users with a performance-oriented mindset, 8100 Power provides an extra boost to the everyday driving experience, making it the ideal choice for superior vehicle performance.

Commenting on the launch of the product, Dmitry Bakumenko, general manager of Motul Middle East (Motul ME DMCC), said: “I am pleased to announce the launch of the Motul 8100 Power, a high-performance lubricant that will cater to consumers around the Middle East. We have managed to create a product that can be used by all customers for everyday driving and experience the latest Motul technology for a better experience.”

The Motul 8100 Power has undergone rigorous testing and received commendations for its performance in road-going high-performance vehicles, meeting the manufacturer's recommended drain interval standards. This ensures that drivers can rely on the 8100 Power for an extended period, providing optimal engine protection and performance over time. Furthermore, this high-performance lubricant is fully compliant with vehicles requiring API SP-grade lubricants, attesting to its adherence to industry standards and specifications.

The broader 8100 Series, of which the 8100 Power is a flagship product, is meticulously formulated to meet the stringent requirements of various car manufacturers. Motul understands the importance of catering to different engine needs, and as such, the Motul 8100 Power will be available in four distinct viscosities - 0W-20, 5W-30, 5W-40, and 5W-50 grade oils. These variants, offered in 1-litre and 5-litre pack sizes, ensure that drivers have the flexibility to choose the most suitable viscosity for their road-going car engines. This comprehensive range provides options that align with a variety of engine requirements, offering drivers the freedom to optimise their vehicle's performance according to their preferences and driving conditions.