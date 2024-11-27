Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai and The Royal College of Ophthalmologists UK collaborate to bring first-ever refraction certificate and Part 2 FRCOphth oral examinations to Dubai

In an exciting development for ophthalmic professionals across the UAE and the wider region, Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai is partnering with The Royal College of Ophthalmologists UK to host the prestigious Refraction Certificate and Part 2 FRCOphth Oral examinations in Dubai for the first time in February 2025. This marks a significant advancement in making internationally recognised ophthalmology qualifications more accessible to candidates in the Middle East.

For the first time, ophthalmology candidates can complete all four components of the FRCOphth examination locally without needing to travel abroad. This collaboration underscores the shared commitment of Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai and The Royal College of Ophthalmologists UK to advancing ophthalmic education and fostering clinical excellence throughout the region.

Commitment to advancing ophthalmic education in the region, Dr Ammar Safar, chief medical officer at Moorfields Eye Hospitals UAE, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration: “We are delighted to collaborate with The Royal College of Ophthalmologists in bringing their prestigious exams to Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai in February 2025. This partnership strengthens our commitment to the highest standards of ophthalmic education and clinical excellence and reaffirms our dedication to supporting the development of skilled ophthalmology professionals in the region. Hosting these exams at Moorfields Eye Hospitals Dubai underscores our role in advancing healthcare education and fostering international medical standards in the UAE.”

Dylan Costello, head of examinations at The Royal College of Ophthalmologists, added: “We are delighted to expand access to our FRCOphth qualification by partnering with Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai. By offering the Refraction Certificate and Part 2 FRCOphth Oral examinations locally, we aim to make our internationally recognised standards more accessible to talented professionals in the UAE and surrounding regions. We look forward to welcoming candidates to this historic first in Dubai.”

Exam dates and application deadlines Applications for both examinations are now open and will close on 13th December 2024. Given the anticipated demand, early applications are encouraged. • Part 2 FRCOphth Oral Examination: Scheduled for Friday, February 21, and Saturday, February 22, 2025, candidates must have completed the Part 1 FRCOphth, Refraction Certificate, and Part 2 FRCOphth Written examinations to qualify. • Refraction Certificate Examination: This examination, which will take place on Monday, February 24, 2025, may be taken as a standalone qualification or as the first step toward completing the FRCOphth. Candidates do not need to have passed other FRCOphth components to apply.

Applications for these exams can be made via the Royal College of Ophthalmologists' website: https://www.rcophth.ac.uk/examinations/book-an-exam/.