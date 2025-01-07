moodytiger promises a fun-filled time for families at its new experience store

moodytiger, a global sports lifestyle brand that sells activewear for children aged between 4 and 16 years, has launched its first experience store at City Centre Mirdif, Dubai. The store will introduce its premium kids’ leggings as the flagship product, along with other activewear, tailored specifically to meet the needs of children, redefining the overall activewear shopping experience for families.

Among the iconic products offered by moodytiger, the Breezy and Queenie leggings are perfect for Dubai’s weather. Trusted by families worldwide, these leggings ensure all-day comfort for children and inspire them to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle. The Dubai store will also house a wide array of premium collections for various sporting activities, such as golf, tennis, and swimwear. By embracing the bluesign system, moodytiger guarantees safe, high-quality clothing that is both child-friendly and environmentally responsible.

Reflecting the company’s mantra 'Move with You', the store launch is a perfect opportunity for families to come together and create lasting memories with moodytiger’s products. The timely entry of moodytiger during the Dubai Shopping Festival brings unmissable experiences for families to explore new options for high-quality activewear while enhancing the overall retail experience of consumers. Commenting on the launch, Zoe Ng, founder and co-CEO of moodytiger, said: "With the launch of our experience store and the range of exclusive products for children, we want to create unforgettable shopping experiences for families in Dubai as well as tourists with moodytiger products. Through our high-quality products that come in trendy designs, we strive to offer ultimate flexibility and all-day comfort to children, making them a delight to wear. At moodytiger, our focus is to offer our customers a world of luxury and comfort, while encouraging children to explore the world with confidence." Since the inception of its first concept store in Hong Kong in 2019, moodytiger has successfully established its presence in numerous countries across Asia, including China, Singapore, and Malaysia. The launch of the Dubai store is a key step in its expansion strategy, aiming to make its eco-friendly activewear more accessible to children and teens worldwide.

moodytiger invites all families in Dubai to join in celebrating this important milestone and become a part of the growing community of its customers. For more information on moodytiger, please visit https://moodytiger.com or follow moodytiger on Instagram @moodytiger.