Monty Capital achieves key regulatory milestone with the acquisition of DFSA category 4 license in Dubai

Published: Tue 20 Feb 2024, 5:02 PM

Monty Capital, the financial and investment advisory division of the Monty Group of Companies, announced today that it has secured the Category 4 license from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). DFSA's authorisation enables Monty Capital to broaden its suite of services, enhancing its capabilities in financial empowerment, investment deal-making, and credit management.

This significant achievement marks a major advancement in Monty Group's commitment to innovation and service excellence in the region's rapidly evolving technology and financial sectors as well as providing comprehensive and innovative financial solutions, tailored to meet the diverse needs of clients in a dynamic market environment.

Ahmad Tabbara, CEO of Monty Capital, expressed his enthusiasm about the new licensing, stating, "Obtaining regulatory authorisation from DFSA is a landmark achievement for Monty Capital, reinforcing our commitment to offer premier financial advisory services in the region. We are thrilled about the new possibilities this opens up for us and are eager to contribute to our clients' success."

Mountasser Hachem, chairman of Monty Group of Companies, reflected on the significance of the accomplishment, "The acquisition of the Category 4 license by Monty Capital exemplifies our dedication to fostering innovation and growth in our financial advisory offering to technology and telecom companies. It highlights our collective ambition to drive transformative change and deliver enduring value across the markets we operate in."

Among its varied service enhancements, Monty Capital is set to further empower businesses by offering comprehensive Corporate Finance Assignments, that will provide unparalleled strategic planning, business plan development, and working capital management services, along with expert financial recommendations.

Through the new regulatory authorisation, Monty Capital is also set to enhance its Investments and M&A services across various sectors. The organisation has consistently demonstrated its proficiency in the field, particularly in the telecommunications and fintech sectors, executing deals with an unmatched level of professionalism and precision. On the credit management front, Monty Finance’s 'Arranging Credit and Advising on Credit' service will provide clients with improved debt advisory and restructuring solutions, navigating them through complex challenges.

Furthermore, as a trusted partner to the TMT (Telecom, Media, Technology) industry's spectrum, from established giants to emerging startups, Monty Capital has leveraged the extensive telecom and fintech experience of Monty Mobile to deliver flexible and expert advisory services. With the new license, these services are set to be strengthened and tailored to the specific needs of the organisation’s partners, helping them capitalise on opportunities for growth and innovation.

The regulatory milestone not only solidifies Monty Capital's role in supporting telecoms and tech startups but also broadens its horizon, welcoming partnerships from diverse clients across the Middle East region. With an eye on the future, Monty Capital is poised for unparalleled growth, drawing on the telecom and fintech expertise of Monty Mobile. This synergy is set to transform ambitious visions into tangible successes for its clients, heralding a new era of innovation and financial leadership in the region.