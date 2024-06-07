E-Paper

Miss and Mrs UAE Icon 2024 – A night of glitz, glamour, and empowerment

The evening was a grand showcase of talent, with contestants impressing the judges and audience through various segments

Published: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 10:20 PM

The Miss and Mrs UAE Icon 2024 concluded with a spectacular night of glitz, glamour, and heartfelt moments at Radisson Blu Dubai Canal View. The event celebrated the beauty, talent, and empowerment of women, crowning Rimjhim Virani as the Miss UAE Icon 2024 and Neha Sharma as the Mrs UAE Icon 2024.

The evening was a grand showcase of talent, with contestants impressing the judges and audience through various segments. All the winners captivated everyone with their poise, intelligence, and heartfelt responses, securing the coveted title.


“The Miss and Mrs UAE Icon 2024 is more than a competition; it's a celebration of the achievements and aspirations of these incredible women. We are proud of every contestant and the positive messages they've shared,” said Suraj Prakash Meena, founder of Powerhouse Phoenix Events LLC.

The event's highlights included performances by children from Powerhouse Dance Studioz and inspiring speeches from our contestants.


“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the winners — Miss UAE Icon 2024 Rimjhim Virani, first runner-up Pooja Rana, and the second runner-up Gulnora Noor.

“Mrs UAE Icon 2024 Neha Sharma, first runner-up Dr Harpreet Bhatia, and the second runner-up Dr Midhuna Prathap.”

For event photos, videos, and more highlights, visit powerhouseeventsdxb.com or follow us on powerhouseeventsdxb.


