Middlesex University Dubai graduates embark on exceptional journey towards success

Published: Wed 6 Mar 2024, 2:28 PM

Highlighting the University’s commitment to explorative teaching and learning, this year’s graduating class at Middlesex University Dubai was honoured to be addressed by one of the most prominent luminaries in recent UAE history. As one of the first two astronauts from the UAE, Dr Sultan Saif AlNeyadi is renowned across the globe for being the first person from an Arab country to spend six months on the International Space Station (ISS) and for being the first Arab to perform a spacewalk during Expedition 69.

The pioneering Emirati astronaut and UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs was a fitting recipient of the Middlesex University honorary doctorate during the afternoon ceremony on March 2, and his inspirational speech motivated graduates to launch into their professional futures without limitations.

Continuing the theme of exploration, on March 3, Elham Abdulghafoor Mohammed Rafi Alqasim, chief strategy and technology officer at Majid Al Futtaim Holding LLC, addressed the students at the evening graduation ceremony having received her own honorary doctorate. In addition to her inspiring leading role in the advancement of tech and innovation in the region, Elham Alqasim is also the first Arab woman to undertake a successful ‘unsupported and unassisted’ skiing expedition to the North Pole, providing a remarkable example of what is possible if the graduates of the Class of 2023 embrace an inquisitive mindset as they move forward in life.

Held at Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach Hotel, this year’s graduation ceremonies were designed to be a tribute to both the achievements of the students, and the University’s ongoing dedication to empowering the youth of the UAE and beyond with the confidence and ability to aim higher for their professional futures.

Middlesex University Dubai firmly believes that technology, innovation, and exploration are vital for success in today’s competitive global job market, and encourages all students to question, create and innovate in every element of their studies, in order to graduate with the skills required to contribute to the advancing vision of the UAE and Dubai’s D33 economic initiative.

Along with offering technology-driven degrees such as BEng Honours Computer Systems Engineering, MSc Robotics and MSc Cyber Security and Pen Testing, students are invited to experiment and reach their full potential by making use of state-of-the-art innovation facilities. This includes the immersive VRx Lab, fully equipped Robotics Lab and the Physical Computing and Engineering (PCE) Lab.

The degrees awarded to the Class of 2023 during the graduation ceremonies covered a diverse range of programmes, including Business Management, Marketing, Film, Fashion Design, Graphic Design, Education, Advertising, Law, Robotics, Data Science, Cyber Security, Engineering Management, and many more prestigious, British-accredited degrees.

Speaking after receiving his Honorary Doctorate alongside the graduates in the second ceremony of 2 March 2024, Dr Sultan Saif AlNeyadi said: "I am delighted to attend the graduation of the class of 2023 here at Middlesex University Dubai. As we move into the future, the opportunities before our youth are vast and filled with potential. As the future builders of the nation, they need to seize every opportunity, to continuously work towards building a future that not only propels you forward but also elevates our nation on the global stage. I wish all students the best in their efforts. Let's work together to make the UAE known for its pioneering spirit and constant pursuit of excellence, creating a path that future generations can be proud of."

Professor Cedwyn Fernandes, pro-vice chancellor of Middlesex University and director of Middlesex University Dubai, commented on Middlesex University Dubai’s commitment to supporting student ambition by preparing them for all challenges: "Each year, I have the honour to witness over 1,000 students walk the stage and receive the recognition they deserve for their years of hard work and dedication. The Class of 2023 will go into the world fully prepared to conquer any professional challenge that comes their way, and I am confident that they will make a significant and impactful contribution to Dubai and the UAE’s ambitious vision for the future in alignment with D33. It has been a privilege to award Dr Sultan Saif AlNeyadi and Elham Abdulghafoor Mohammed Rafi Alqasim as honorary graduates, as their astounding examples of leadership in the realms of innovation, in addition to their courage to push beyond the traditional boundaries of exploration, are truly inspiring messages for our graduates as they move forward on their exciting journeys."

Join a university with a pioneering spirit, dedicated to supporting innovative thinking, explorative attitudes, and academic excellence: www.mdx.ac.ae.