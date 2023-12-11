MetaSoilverse prepares for Iconic Finance Expo Dubai after phase 1 parcel offering success

Published: Mon 11 Dec 2023, 10:56 AM

MetaSoilverse, a leading metaverse platform, claims to be the largest carbon-free virtual business space globally. Utilising advanced AI technology, MetaSoilverse crafts a virtual world that seamlessly merges reality with visions, creating an immersive and captivating experience. The platform is thrilled after the successful completion of its 1st phase parcel offering. This significant event has received an exceptional response, with all 500 parcels swiftly sold, resulting in a total volume of 1,200 ETH between November 10 and 27.

MetaSoilverse is now gearing up for the next phase of its parcel offerings, as it is designed in a total of three phases, capitalising on the great success and community support witnessed during the first phase of parcel offerings. Notably, the platform's immersive environment offers powerful AI-guide-Metra, strategically designed business zones, including green practices such as carbon energy optimisation and oxygen farming, social interaction, education, and gaming.

In a strategic move, MetaSoilverse is set to make its global debut at the Iconic Finance Expo in Dubai, scheduled for December 18 and 19. The Expo will serve as a platform for MetaSoilverse to showcase its revolutionary technology to a global audience, marking a significant milestone in the platform's journey.

Satish Kumar, CEO of MetaSoilverse, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are incredibly excited to participate in the Iconic Finance Expo and showcase the transformative power of MetaSoilverse to the world. Our platform has the potential to revolutionize how we interact with finance, and we are eager to share our vision with the global financial community."

MetaSoilverse aims to use the expo as a platform to showcase its innovative metaverse platform, attract new users and partners, and demonstrate its unique value proposition. They hope to generate interest and build relationships with key players in the metaverse industry, gather valuable feedback, and expand their community.

The Expo will provide attendees with an exclusive opportunity to witness MetaSoilverse's strong market growth and investor confidence, which underscore its immense potential, making it a platform to watch in the evolving metaverse landscape. As the metaverse industry enters a new era, MetaSoilverse's participation at the Iconic Finance Expo marks a pivotal moment in its journey towards becoming a leading metaverse platform for futuristic experiences.

