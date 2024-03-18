MetaHomes steps up to adopt stricter green policies for a sustainable real estate future

Published: Mon 18 Mar 2024, 12:36 PM Last updated: Mon 18 Mar 2024, 1:12 PM

In the wake of the Rio Summit held in June 3rd, 1992, and the establishment of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) three decades ago, the global community has consistently convened to address climate challenges. The landmark 21st session, known as COP21, held in 2015, led to the Paris Agreement, uniting nations in the pursuit of limiting global temperature increases and adapting to the effects of climate change. Since the Rio Summit and the inception of COP, the Conference of the Parties to the Convention (COP) has been a crucible of global efforts to tackle climate change.

COP sessions bring together member countries annually to set ambitions, define responsibilities, and evaluate climate measures. The pivotal 21st session, (COP21), held in Paris, galvanized collective global action, aiming to cap the rise in global temperatures to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels while mitigating the ongoing impacts of climate change. In the aftermath of the recently concluded COP28, held in Dubai, nations are intensifying efforts to fulfill commitments and accelerate climate progress.

Nestled as a global hub for sustainability, technology, commerce, and tourism, the UAE is uniquely positioned to be a catalyst for inclusive climate progress. Decades before COP28, the UAE recognised the looming threat of climate change. Since its establishment in 1971, the UAE has been a stalwart supporter of the global climate agenda. Situated in a region characterised by extreme heat and precious water resources, the country has long viewed climate change as a formidable challenge to be addressed. The UAE recognises its unique position to act as a catalyst for climate progress, given its role as a global growth engine and a bridge builder between nations. This commitment is evident in government initiatives like the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, aiming to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, and the Energy Strategy 2050, focused on diversifying the energy mix.

Against this backdrop, the recently concluded COP28 (the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) further underscored the UAE's commitment to climate action. The conference provided a platform for member countries to deliberate on ambition, responsibilities, and concrete measures to address climate change. The UAE, as a regional leader, actively participated in discussions and showcased its initiatives for a sustainable future. The government's efforts, including investments in renewable energy, water conservation, and sustainable development projects, align with the global agenda for climate action. As the world grapples with the effects of climate change, the UAE, under its leadership, is playing a crucial role in fostering consensus and driving sustainable solutions.

In sync with the UAE's dedication to climate action and pursuit of a sustainable future, MetaHomes, a leading real estate platform that encompasses buy, sale, rents and holiday homes, has taken up the mantle of spearheading sustainable practices within the industry. In alignment with the United Nations' Goal 13—Climate Action, MetaHomes is actively working towards a greener future by leadership. Integrating sustainable practices into its operations, the company is positioning itself as a catalyst for positive change. MetaHomes has instituted a comprehensive set of initiatives to not only lower carbon emissions within the company and among its employees, but also to extend its commitment to customers and support sustainable growth.

The core of MetaHomes' pledge lies in its commitment to a carbon-free business model. The platform facilitates online services that reduce the need for physical travel, promoting efficient communication between clients and agents. The incorporation of advanced virtual reality (VR) viewing options further curtails the necessity for unnecessary travel, contributing significantly to carbon emissions reduction.

Extant research indicates that the real estate market place sees approximately 250,000 to 300,000 transactions annually. Each rental or property purchase typically requires at least two physical visits to finalise the deal, meaning a minimum of 600,000 trips per year. By leveraging immersive virtual reality (VR) features for property viewings, MetaHomes aims to significantly reduce this number by minimising travel requirements, potentially cutting vehicle carbon emissions.

Over 70 per cent of total waste in offices is made up of paper. By saving a ton of paper, you can save up to 17 trees. It is estimated that the adoption of paperless policies by MetaHomes can save approximately 200 trees annually, contributing to biodiversity preservation. The company conducts almost all operations through state-of-the-art software solutions, eliminating the need for mass printing. In its green marketing endeavours, MetaHomes prioritises digital advertisements through online newspapers, newswire services, and social media strategies, minimising reliance on traditional print media.

In pursuit of its corporate social responsibility, MetaHomes has organised various green events, including beach cleaning drives and eco-friendly activities like cycling and horse riding. These initiatives aim to reconnect employees with nature and inspire a broader community to value and protect the environment.

MetaHomes extends its commitment to sustainability by selecting suppliers that share its values and commitment to a greener planet. By establishing a network of environmentally conscious suppliers, the company ensures that its entire ecosystem aligns with its sustainability objectives.

As a key player in the real estate industry, MetaHomes' commitment to sustainability echoes the broader vision of the UAE. By leading the charge toward a green future, MetaHomes not only sets an example for its industry peers but also contributes tangibly to global climate action goals. In the intersection of technology, business, and environmental consciousness, Metahomes pledge towards climate action reflects a forward-thinking approach that aligns with global efforts to combat climate change and build a more sustainable world.

