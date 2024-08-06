Mega summer savings, back-to-school bonanza and summer island fun at Deerfields Mall

Nour’s platform, homegrown in the UAE, features over 70+ brands, presenting a new-age consumer journey where every product seen and watched can be seamlessly added to the cart
Deerfields Mall is set to become the ultimate destination for families this summer, offering an unparalleled blend of shopping, entertainment, and educational experiences. From July 15 to September 15, the mall will host its biggest back-to-school festival yet on Level 2, featuring discounted prices on branded school supplies and children's fashion.
Back-to-School Festival: Everything in One Place
The back-to-school festival promises a wide selection of renowned brands offering children's fashion, school attire, and essential supplies at unbeatable prices. This is the perfect opportunity for parents to prepare their children for the new school year without the hassle of visiting multiple stores. With discounts running throughout the festival, it’s the ideal time to stock up on everything from uniforms to stationery.
Deerfields Mall has partnered with Dubai Library, Madaresna, BBZ, and CenterPoint to create a truly special Back-to-School experience for the entire family.
Summer Island: A Hawaiian Escape for Kids!
Looking to keep the kids entertained throughout the summer break? Look no further than the Summer Island! This vibrant Hawaiian-themed activation, also located on Level 2, will be a paradise for children from July 15 to August 22. Every weekend, from 10 am to 10 pm, the Summer Island will be buzzing with exciting games, live entertainment, and a whole lot of fun!
Nabil Essakouti, general manager of Deerfields Mall, expressed his enthusiasm: "We're thrilled to offer our visitors a unique blend of shopping and entertainment this summer. Our back-to-school festival and Summer Island activation are designed to create lasting memories for families while providing exceptional value. These initiatives reflect our commitment to the community and our goal of making Deerfields Mall a vibrant hub for all."
Summer Sale: More Reasons to Visit Deerfields Mall!
The Summer Sale is now in full swing, with discounts of up to 90 per cent off from famous brands throughout the mall. This incredible offer runs from July 1 to August 31, giving shoppers ample time to find the best deals at Adidas Outlet, H&M, Beverly Hills Polo Club, La Senza, la Vei en Rose, Aldo, Nine West, BBZ, Centrepoint, Max, Senso, Homes r Us, Home Box, Pan Home and many more.
Nour’s platform, homegrown in the UAE, features over 70+ brands, presenting a new-age consumer journey where every product seen and watched can be seamlessly added to the cart
More than 100 delegates from 20 countries have already registered to participate in OGT 2024
The initiative aligns with the UAE government’s ongoing efforts towards digitising and modernising financial transactions
This recognition from the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council highlights Keolis MHI's dedication to Emiratization, in line with the UAE government's goal of enhancing the competitiveness of Emirati talent in the private sector
Istanbul Beykent University strengthens its global presence with new partnerships and accreditations, attracting students worldwide, particularly from the Middle East
Built and operated by industry veterans and experts across varied sectors, EMB offers a one-stop shop for digital and technology needs
The brand continues to innovate with new styles and materials, meeting the diverse needs of its customers and solidifying its market leadership
The latest campaign showcases a curated collection of sofa beds, reclining sofas, armchairs and modular sofas