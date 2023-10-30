Meet the man who is revolutionising architectural transparency
In a world where architectural innovation is key, Anton Yerkeyev, the visionary behind Smart Glass Group, is making significant strides in the PDLC switchable glass and film industry. Through his company, PriWatt, he is at the forefront of manufacturing, distributing, and installing polymer dispersed liquid crystal products.
PriWatt's innovative approach
Anton Yerkeyev is not just a name in the industry but a symbol of innovation and growth. His patented PDLC busbar fabrication method is a milestone that has set PriWatt apart in the competitive landscape, populated by names like Gauzy, View, Sage, and Halio. "Innovation is the essence of PriWatt. We are not just creating products; we are crafting the future of architectural transparency," he states, reflecting his commitment to innovation and his aspiration for notability in the industry.
PriWatt's journey is marked by a 300 per cent growth in revenue from 2021 to 2022, reaching a remarkable $3.5 million in sales in 2022. This growth is not just a number; it's a testament to Anton's visionary leadership and PriWatt's innovative approach, unique distribution system, expert installation methods, and unique PDLC glass lamination methods. "Growth is not just about numbers; it's about the value we bring to our customers and the difference we make in the industry," Yerkeyev emphasises, highlighting the company's focus on delivering unparalleled value and quality.
Taking charge with PriWatt's market leadership
Yerkeyev's vision for PriWatt is to establish it as a market leader in the PDLC switchable glass and film industry. The company's best sellers, PriWatt PDLC Film and PriWatt PDLC Glass, are reflections of its commitment to quality and innovation. "Being a market leader is not just about having the best products; it's about setting standards, about leading the way for others to follow," Yerkeyev shares, underscoring his ambition to position PriWatt as a benchmark in the industry.
PriWatt's high online star ratings, especially for its Miami office, and its certifications indicate its reputation and reliability in the market. "Our reputation is our greatest asset. It's the trust our customers place in us and the quality we promise and deliver," Yerkeyev remarks, emphasising the importance of trust and quality in building and maintaining PriWatt's market leadership.
How a visionary shapes the future
Yerkeyev is not just shaping PriWatt; he is shaping the future of the PDLC switchable glass and film industry. His innovative approach and transformative vision are redefining the boundaries of architectural transparency. "The future is not just something we reach; it's something we create, something we shape with our visions and actions," Yerkeyev reflects, revealing his belief in the power of vision and action in creating the future.
Yerkeyev, with his innovative spirit and transformative vision, is a beacon of light in the PDLC switchable glass and film industry, illuminating the path to new horizons with PriWatt. His journey is a dance of innovation and transformation, a symphony of growth and leadership, and a canvas of visionary creations. "The journey of innovation is a continuous exploration and creation, a never-ending dance of vision and action, a perpetual symphony of the seen and the unseen," he reflects in conclusion, his words a mirror of his visionary spirit and transformative journey, a reflection of his commitment to redefining the boundaries of architectural transparency and shaping the future of the industry.