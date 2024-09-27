McDonald’s UAE to support first free medical centre in Emirates

Published: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 10:50 AM

Building on a successful six-year partnership with Emirates Red Crescent, McDonald’s UAE has launched an ongoing donation initiative to provide free healthcare services to more than 3,000 patients monthly across the UAE.

The initiative follows the success of the Ramadan 2024 campaign, where McDonald’s UAE donated Dh300,000 to the Red Crescent Medical Centre through an in-app reward points donation drive.

“We are grateful to be further cementing our impactful partnership with McDonald’s UAE to support the Red Crescent Medical Centre”, said Dr Mohammad Salem Al Junaibi, the centre's director.

“The continued donations are vital and will help to support up to 3,000 patients monthly while also allowing us to welcome an average of 500 new patients each month. Following previous initiatives, this move reiterates the value of such platforms in promoting ongoing charitable giving, and our commitment to tackling local humanitarian challenges.”

Established in 2008 by Emirates Red Crescent, the Red Crescent Medical Centre in Al Ramla West in Sharjah is the only facility in the UAE to offer free healthcare to those in need, regardless of nationality, age or gender.

The centre provides services across more than 18 departments, including general surgery, paediatrics, and internal medicine. Beyond consultations, the centre also operates a pharmacy that supplies essential medications and medical equipment such as wheelchairs. McDonald’s UAE is now facilitating its customers to contribute by donating at self-ordering kiosks in any McDonald’s restaurant across the UAE, or by converting their Rewards Points on the McDonald’s app, where 100 points equates to Dh1. Every contribution will directly support the Red Crescent Medical Centre's mission of providing free healthcare to those in need. "As a local business that has been operating in the UAE for three decades, supporting those in need has always been at the heart of our promise to the community. It is an honour to be extending our partnership with Emirates Red Crescent and to further support the Red Crescent Medical Centre, with the help of our generous customers,” said Walid Fakih, chief executive of McDonald’s UAE. “Emirates Red Crescent plays a huge role in positively impacting the local community, and we will continue to work closely with them to provide support in any way we can. Through this ongoing initiative, we hope to support people in need and amplify the efforts of the Red Crescent Medical Centre.”

By donating at McDonald's restaurants or through the app, customers can directly contribute to the well-being of thousands of individuals in the UAE. To date, more than Dh4 million has been donated to Emirates Red Crescent by McDonald’s UAE.