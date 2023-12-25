Marhaba Auctions announces golden opportunity for car buyers this December – a dazzling 1kg gold bar

Published: Mon 25 Dec 2023, 1:54 PM

Marhaba Auctions, the largest live car auction in the UAE, is delighted to unveil a spectacular way to end 2023 by offering buyers a chance to win an extravagant 1kg gold bar.

There is no catch. Bidders participating in auctions at any of the branches can simply buy a car of any value before December 30th and enter the raffle draw. The grand prize for this exceptional offer is a 1-kilogram gold bar, worth a quarter million Dirhams. The lucky winner will be announced on December 30 at the end of the auction taking place in Marhaba Auctions, Souq Al Haraj. Attendees will also be served live BBQ and refreshments and take advantage of buying affordable cars, all of which shall be on green light (no reserve).

Zubair Rashidi, executive director of Marhaba Auctions, stated: "With the conclusion of 2023 on the horizon, we extend a warm thank you to our dedicated customers. Their loyalty has been our driving force, and to appreciate that, we are thrilled to give one fortunate winner a 1-kilogram gold bar. Here's to loyal patrons and moments of abundance as we bid farewell to the year! "

To take part in this exclusive campaign, prospective bidders are encouraged to attend any live auction at Marhaba Auctions branches in Sharjah. For detailed information about the auction and the raffle draw, please visit www.marhabaauctions.com or contact 800 622.

Marhaba Auctions stands as the foremost largest live auction in the UAE, conducting six auctions per week from two strategic branches in Sharjah Industrial Area 2 and Souq Al Haraj – Sharjah Auto Village. Offering items at exceptional prices, Marhaba Auctions ensures complete transparency in its dealings. Explore our extensive inventory and stay updated by registering at www.marhabaauctions.com.