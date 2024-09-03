Mall of UAQ welcomes Albaik

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 12:35 PM

Mall of UAQ, a Line Investments & Property which is a subsidiary of LuLu Group International, has officially signed an agreement with Albaik to welcome its first store in Umm Al Quwain. The new addition underscores Mall of UAQ’s growing prominence and commitment to offering a diverse range of culinary experiences under one roof.

Known for its community-friendly environment and extensive F&B and retail selection, Mall of UAQ has become a vibrant hub for shoppers and food lovers. The agreement ceremony marks a major landmark, with the launch of the first outlet of Albaik in Umm Al Quwain. This move comes in line with the continued efforts undertaken by Mall of UAQ to ensure it offers nothing but the best. The outlet, spanning 2,150 sq ft and featuring a drive-through facility, will be operational for the public to savour soon.

Speaking on the occasion, Navaneeth Sudhakaran, general manager of Line Investments and Property LLC, said: "Introducing Albaik to our patrons, underscores our commitment to offer an exceptional and diverse range of culinary experiences for our customers. By prioritizing brands that resonate with the local community, we are confident that Albaik’s renowned legacy and unique offerings will enhance our mall’s F&B collection and quickly become a favourite among our visitors. With this addition, we are hopeful to witness a significant increase in the mall footfall."

The agreement was signed at Mall of UAQ, and key stakeholders and distinguished guests were in attendance. Yazan Malhis, general manager, Albaik Restaurants Management, Alaa Sayed, ServQuest general manager and Atheer Mufid, Real Estate & development manager, were present in the signing ceremony. Anchored by a 100,000 sq ft LuLu hypermarket, Mall of UAQ stands as a premier shopping and entertainment hub in Umm Al Quwain, strategically located to serve the needs of the growing community. With a diverse range of offerings and amenities including the best brands of luxury and lifestyle, a well-appointed food court that serves international cuisines, coffee shops, dine-in outlets, a 5-screen cinema and an entertainment zone, the mall is a cherished destination for families and shoppers alike, offering an inviting atmosphere and a wide array of experiences.

For more information, visit www.lineproperty.com/