Malabar Group scales up ‘Hunger-free World’ programme

Published: Fri 31 May 2024, 10:55 AM

‘Hunger-free World’, the ongoing social welfare programme by Malabar Group to provide nutritious daily meals to the needy, will be expanded to cover more people and cities. At present, as many as 31,000 food packets are distributed under the ambitious programme, initiated to support the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 2 — Zero Hunger.

As part of scaling up, 51,000 nutritious food packets will now be distributed on a daily basis. The expansion plan was officially flagged off by P S Sreedharan Pillai, Governor of Goa, at the World Hunger Day observance event held on May 28, at Malabar Group Headquarters in Kerala, India. M P Ahammed, Malabar Group chairman, presided over the function. P T A Rahim, MLA from Kozhikode, Kerala, unveiled the Hunger-free world donation gateway.

Dr Basith Vadakkayil, project head — IPRH Daya Rehabilitation Trust, briefed about the programme and Thottathil Raveendran launched athe official newsletter. P K Ahammed, PK Group Chairman, and P V Chandran, Mathrubhumi managing editor, offered felicitations. K P Veeran Kutty, executive director of Malabar Group, also graced the occasion.

The attendees including the chief guest took an oath, pledging their commitment to creating a hunger-free world. O Asher, Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ managing director (India Operations), welcomed the guests and Nishad A K, Malabar Group’s executive director, proposed the vote of thanks.

At present the programme is implemented in 37 cities spread across 16 states including Union Territories, apart from a few centres in the Gulf countries. As part of the expansion, the programme will now cover 70 cities in 16 states. Besides, the group also plans to launch the same programme for school children in Zambia. “There are still plenty of people around us who are struggling to secure at least one square meal a day. We launched this program as a small hand of help to those governments and agencies working hard to eliminate hunger from our world,” said M P Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Group. As part of the Hunger Free World initiative, modern kitchens have been set up in different places to prepare nutritious food in a hygienic environment by skilled chefs. The volunteers of Malabar Group identify the needy people in the streets and urban suburbs and bring the food packets to their doorsteps. The volunteers are also surveying the beneficiaries to assess the social and economic causes of hunger. As part of this program, the Malabar Group has already started the 'Grandma Home’ project to identify poor and orphaned elderly women and provide them with free food, accommodation, and other health care. Two such 'Grandma Homes’ have been set up in Bangalore and Hyderabad. Plans are afoot to set up similar homes in Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai and a few select cities in Kerala. This will provide an opportunity for neglected and orphaned women to live with dignity. The group has also launched a micro-learning programme to support the primary education of street children.

Apart from this, the Malabar Group is also active in other social welfare and charitable activities like financial assistance for medical care, education support to female students, and partial support for house construction. The group earmarks five percent of the profits towards ESG activities in every region of operation. To date, Malabar Group has spent over $29 million towards social welfare schemes.