Malabar Gold & Diamonds wins ‘Responsible Jewellery House Award’

Published: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 9:53 AM

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has been honoured with the prestigious India Gold Conference ‘Responsible Jewellery House Award’ for 2023-24. This accolade, one of the most esteemed in the Indian jewellery sector, recognises Malabar Gold & Diamonds for its unwavering commitment to ethical sourcing and sustainability. It acknowledges Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ dedication to procuring responsibly mined gold and diamonds from legitimate sources, ensuring that every piece of jewellery is crafted with the highest standards of purity and integrity. O. Asher, MD of India Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, received the award from Dr Sundaravalli Narayanswamy, chairperson of the India Gold Policy Centre, at a function held at Bangalore. Sitaraman Varadarajan, business development head at Malabar Gold & Diamonds; Dileep Narayanan, bullion head at Malabar Gold & Diamonds; Sunil Kashyap, director of Finmet PTE Ltd; Praveen Baijnath, CEO of Rand Refinery; and Filsor Babu, Karnataka regional head at Malabar Gold & Diamonds, were also present.