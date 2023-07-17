Magrabi Eye Hospitals receives prestigious award from Dubai Healthcare Sector

Published: Mon 17 Jul 2023, 4:22 PM

Magrabi Eye Hospitals, the largest eyecare network in the region, is proud to announce that its Corneal Transplant Center in Dubai has been honoured by the Dubai Health Authority's (DHA) Health Regulation Sector. Magrabi has received the prestigious recognition award from the UAE organ donation and transplantation programme, known as HAYAT.

The award ceremony took place at Dubai Health Authority Headquarters in Al Jaddaf, and was attended by esteemed guests including Dr Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of the Health Regulation Sector at DHA, DHA directors and Dr Ali Al Obaidli, chairman of the UAE National Transplant Committee, and the directors of HAYAT programme. The event was held in conjunction with World Transplant Day and marked the launch of an organ donation awareness campaign.

Magrabi Eye Hospitals has been at the forefront of ophthalmology services, with 33 branches across the Middle East. The network's commitment to innovation and excellence in eye care is exemplified by its pioneering achievement as the first institution in the Middle East to successfully perform a corneal transplant surgery back in 1968.

Dr Tamer Gamaly, head of cornea department and ophthalmology consultant at Magrabi Eye Hospitals shed light on various aspects related to corneal transplantation during the event. He discussed having a corneal bank in Dubai will be a great milestone and increasing the awareness about corneal donation will give the hope to improve vision as one donation can help four to six patients to restore vision, thanks to the revolutionary 'lamellar keratoplasty'.

The discussion also touched upon the importance of early detection and examination in facilitating future treatment plans, and shared the impressive number of corneal transplants performed by Magrabi Eye Hospitals.

Dr Tamer highlighted the rich tradition of innovation at Magrabi Eye Hospitals, stating, "Throughout our history, Magrabi Eye Hospitals has consistently pushed the boundaries of medical advancements." He further acknowledged the groundbreaking contribution of Dr Mohamed Anwar, a former surgeon at Magrabi, who invented the big bubble technique in 2002 to minimise the risk of cornea rejection.

Magrabi Hospitals and centers remains dedicated to delivering premium eyecare services and advancing the field of ophthalmology. This recognition by the Dubai Health Authority's Health Regulation Sector further solidifies Magrabi's position as a leading institution in the Middle East and beyond.