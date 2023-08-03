Magrabi Eye Hospital Dubai receives founding member award from DHCA

The hospital has gained a reputation for excellence in the field of eye care and has been an instrumental contributor to the growth and development of Dubai Healthcare City

Published: Thu 3 Aug 2023, 4:26 PM

Magrabi Eye Hospital Dubai, a renowned provider of ophthalmology services, was proudly recognised by the Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA) management team as a strategic founding member of the city. The prestigious award ceremony was held at Magrabi DHCC, and attended by esteemed guests including Allae Al Manini, CFO, Salim Al Amoudi, marketing director, and Amer Kalantar, director of asset management at DHCA.

Established in 2007, Magrabi Eye Hospital Dubai Healthcare City has consistently remained dedicated to delivering premium ophthalmology services with a strong focus on patient satisfaction and exceptional success rates. Over the years, the hospital has gained a reputation for excellence in the field of eye care and has been an instrumental contributor to the growth and development of Dubai Healthcare City.

In 1955, Magrabi was established in Jeddah as the pioneering sub-specialised ophthalmology hospital in the Middle East. Over time, it has evolved into the largest global eye care network, boasting an impressive network presence of 32 branches strategically located across the Middle East region.

During the ceremony, the DHCA management team engaged in productive discussions with Mazen Ali, gulf regional director of Magrabi Hospitals, and Dr Mohamed Hesham Ali, medical director of Magrabi Eye Hospital Dubai. The discussions centered around exploring future plans and potential opportunities to further enhance the successful partnership between Magrabi and DHCA.

"We are deeply honoured to receive this award from Dubai Healthcare City Authority," said Mazen Ali. "It is a testament to our commitment to providing top-tier ophthalmology services, our journey in the UAE began in 1994, with the first branch in Abu Dhabi, and ever since, we have been committed to advancing our services across all three branches. Looking ahead, we are determined to further expand Magrabi Hospitals, with ambitious plans by the end of 2024, marking three decades of successful operation in the UAE."

Dr Hesham Ali added: "Our mission has always been to deliver exceptional eye care, and this recognition only strengthens our resolve to continue delivering excellence in the field of ophthalmology and I am proud to be the first surgeon in Dubai to operate the femto second assisted laser cataract surgery."

Additionally, Dr Mohamed strongly recommends regular eye check-ups as they play a crucial role in the early detection of potential eye issues. Addressing these concerns early on is essential, as some conditions, like glaucoma, can lead to severe consequences if left undiagnosed and untreated, leading to vision loss in severe cases. During his advice, Dr Mohamed emphasised several treatment options available for glaucoma. These options encompass the use of eye drops to manage eye pressure, laser sessions, and the implementation of advanced technologies like stents and micro shunts.

"Furthermore, it is essential for parents to prioritise their children's vision health. I strongly advise consulting a specialised pediatric ophthalmologist at least once a year to ensure the well-being of their vision. Together, we can strive to maintain and improve the eye health of our community," added Dr Mohamed.