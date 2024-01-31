MAF Government Transactions Centre celebrates a decade of excellence with the issuance of 10,000 Golden Visas

Published: Wed 31 Jan 2024, 12:48 PM

In a monumental achievement, MAF Government Transactions Centre, a part of MAF Business Group, has announced the issuance of an impressive 10,000 Golden Visas in 2023. This milestone not only underscores the centre's success but also symbolises a decade of unwavering commitment, growth, and trust. The journey of MAF from its humble beginnings in 2013 to becoming a renowned leader in government transactions has been marked by resilience, strategic innovation, and an unwavering dedication to excellence.

Founded as Majid Al Falasi Typing & Documents Clearing in 2013, the centre initially aimed to provide document clearing services to individuals and businesses in the UAE. Quickly earning recognition, it became one of the pioneering centers approved by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) to offer Amer services, laying the foundation for its transformative journey.

In 2018, a pivotal moment arrived as the organisation underwent a strategic rebranding, emerging as MAF Government Transactions Centre. This marked a significant expansion of services, transforming the centre into a comprehensive one-stop solution for all authorised government transactions, including visa services, business setup services, corporate PRO services, and more. This rebranding not only facilitated adaptability to evolving client needs but also set the stage for future growth and innovation.

Today, MAF Government Transactions Centre aspires to be the leading government service provider in the UAE. Guiding this vision is the CEO and founder of MAF Business Group, Haneefa Pattillath, whose strategic foresight, commitment to innovation, and focus on customer satisfaction have played a pivotal role in propelling the organisation to new heights.

Reflecting on this momentous occasion, group directors, Muhamad Rafeek, Muhammaed Rashid, and Munas Sulaiman expressed, "As we stand at this remarkable juncture, we extend our sincere gratitude to the visionary leaders of the UAE. Their unwavering commitment to progress, peace, and prosperity has created a dynamic nation that serves as a beacon for the world. It is this foundation that empowers organisations like ours to thrive and contribute to the nation's growth. We are immensely thankful for the conducive environment that fosters innovation and excellence, allowing us to play a meaningful role in shaping the future of government transactions. The capability to issue 10,000 Golden Visas just in this year alone has been the outcome of a steady foundation built on a decade of service excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. We are immensely proud of our journey, from our modest origins to becoming a leading name in government transactions. This achievement motivates us to continue delivering exceptional service and set new benchmarks in the years to come."

Strategically spread across the emirates in multiple locations, MAF Business Group is headquartered at Zabeel Plaza, Karama, with one branch of MAF Government Transactions Center at the same location and another branch at JAFZA One. MAF Domestic Workers Services Center at Arabian Center, Al Khawaneej, and MAF Typing and Documents Clearing at Sapphire Mall, Dubai Industrial City, are the other three notable centres of the group.