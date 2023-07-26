Luxury Souq redefines elegance with exclusive pre-owned Rolex collection

From opulent timepieces to alluring jewellery, Luxury Souq’s selection is a haven for those seeking the best in luxury goods

Published: Wed 26 Jul 2023, 11:17 AM

Luxury Souq, an illustrious name in Dubai’s luxury retail, has announced a captivating expansion of its offerings, headlined by an elite selection of pre-owned 70 Swiss made brand such as Rolex watches. This new addition to Luxury Souq's already extravagant assortment amplifies its stature as the epitome of luxury and opulence.

Khaled Ebrahimi, founder and CEO at Luxury Souq, embodies the essence of the brand. His lifelong passion for luxury watches, inherited from his father, led him to master the art of luxury goods management in Switzerland and gain expertise in gemology. His keen eye for detail, wealth of knowledge, and unwavering dedication to excellence guide Luxury Souq's curated selection.

"Luxury is more than materialistic grandeur; it is an ode to perfection and a journey that leaves a lasting impression,” Ebrahimi reflects. “The addition of the pre-owned Rolex collection represents our dedication to sourcing items that are not only exquisitely crafted but also have a story to tell."

Rolex, a brand synonymous with timeless elegance and craftsmanship, takes center stage in Luxury Souq’s expansion. The meticulously selected pre-owned Rolex watches are complemented by an array of offerings from revered brands like Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, and Cartier, ensuring a diverse and enriching shopping experience for aficionados. Luxury Souq's revamped in-store experience mirrors the splendour of its products. With sumptuous interiors, dedicated personal shopping assistance, and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Luxury Souq sets the benchmark for luxury retail.

Beyond exquisite offerings, Luxury Souq’s vision encompasses a deep-rooted sense of community. By allocating a portion of its earnings to local charities, the brand emphasises the integral role of philanthropy in the true essence of luxury.

Established in 2013, Luxury Souq stands tall as a beacon of luxury and elegance in Dubai's retail landscape. Led by Ebrahimi, the company specialises in offering a distinguished array of pre-owned luxury items. From opulent timepieces to alluring jewellery, Luxury Souq’s selection is a haven for those seeking the best in luxury goods.

For further information, visit: www.luxurysouq.com.