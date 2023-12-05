Luxe Port is now Great Place to Work certified

Published: Tue 5 Dec 2023, 5:36 PM

Luxe Port, a leading distribution company in the luxury fragrance industry, has announced its recent certification as a 'Great Place to Work', securing the prestigious title of 'First Distribution Company from the Luxury Fragrance Industry in the UAE', to be recognised in this esteemed category.

This certification stands as a testament to Luxe Port's unwavering commitment to fostering a workplace culture that prioritises collaboration, support, and inclusivity. The collective efforts of every member of the Luxe Port family, under the leadership of Padma Kumar, chairman and managing Director, and Shibu Thomas, COO, have played a pivotal role in creating an environment where innovation thrives, and each individual's contributions are valued.

"We are honoured to receive this prestigious certification, which reflects our dedication to nurturing a workplace that empowers and values its employees," said Kumar. "This achievement is a result of the hard work, passion, and resilience of our team members who continuously strive to make Luxe Port a remarkable place to work."

Recognizing the significance of a positive work environment in driving success, Luxe Port is committed to enhancing its workplace initiatives further. The company aims to ensure that every team member feels supported, inspired, and motivated in their professional journey.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to each member of our team for their dedication and enthusiasm, without which this achievement wouldn’t have been possible," expressed Thomas. "This accolade serves as an inspiration to continue evolving and setting new benchmarks for excellence in our workplace culture."

As Luxe Port celebrates this remarkable achievement, the company reaffirms its pledge to maintain and strengthen its values, encouraging innovation, collaboration, and a supportive atmosphere for all. This certification not only recognises past achievements but also propels Luxe Port to strive for continuous improvement and excellence in creating an outstanding workplace environment.

This accomplishment marks a significant milestone, and the company looks forward to sustained growth and success in the luxury fragrance distribution sector.