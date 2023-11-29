LuLu launches Al Emarat Awwal initiative to promote local agri and manufactured products

Published: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 2:19 PM

In a bid to support the local products and farmers, Lulu Hypermarkets has launched the Al Emarat Awwal (UAE First) initiative across all Lulu hypermarkets in the country. The initiative was inaugurated by Mariam Bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment in the presence of Dr Juma Al Matrooshi, director general of Dubai Silicon Oasis, Yusuffali M A, chairman of the Lulu Group and other dignitaries at Lulu Hypermarket, Silicon Central Mall in Dubai.

After inauguration, UAE Minister and other dignitaries toured the various 'Al Emarat Awwal' initiatives which will be on display until December 2.

Mariam Almheiri praised the initiative, noting that it will market local products to a large customer base, not only within the country but also at the level of the GCC countries. Minister also appreciated the tireless efforts of the Lulu Group to contribute to supporting the economy and developing the agricultural sector in the country.

Yusuffali M A on the other hand expressed his pride in the participation of Lulu Hypermarkets in the marketing of UAE agricultural production and various food products, noting that the group will regularly organise events, festivals and performances through a large marketing campaign to increase the market share of Emirati products, which will further contribute to strengthening the sectors of agriculture and the local industry, which are the key to Food security for this great nation.

He said that the Emirates Awwal initiative supports the local food sector, which will contribute to enhancing the economic and social benefits of the UAE through the rehabilitation of sustainable agriculture. "We are very excited to be part of this initiative and we will extend all support to boost the UAE local economy."

During the function, Lulu also honoured six UAE nationals who have contributed to the growth of UAE agricultural sector.

Lulu Hypermarket works closely with a large number of local companies and organisations to market their products and provide the required support from training, management of operations, packaging and marketing, in addition to distinctive display sites in Lulu stores across all cities of the UAE, and works with a number of leading food products factories in the UAE to market its products under the ‘Lulu’ brand name.

On this occasion, Lulu Group also signed an MOU with UAE based Elite agro for procuring and promoting agri products from the UAE. The MoU was signed by Dr Abdulmonem Almarzooqi, CEO of Elite Agro and Saifee Rupawala, CEO of Lulu Group.

Also present on the occasion were Ashraf Ali MA, executive director of Lulu Group, Salim MA, director, Salim VI, COO and other officials.