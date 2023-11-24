LuLu Hypermarket unveils 'Super Friday' bonanza with up to 70 per cent off

Panadol's 'Art of Release' activation was a transformative experience and is a strong example of the exciting possibilities of AI in shaping the future of pain relief
LuLu Hypermarkets has announced the return of 'Super Friday', the annual shopping bonanza across the UAE. With discounts of up to 70 per cent, shoppers can enjoy spectacular savings on a diverse range of goods, spanning electronics, fashion, mobile phones, home appliances, groceries, fresh produce, travel luggage, toys, confectioneries, and more.
Shoppers can enjoy an additional 20 per cent discount, plus earn up to seven per cent in LuLu points, and benefit from complimentary delivery with exclusive online offers from November 24 to 26 when using LuLu Emirates NBD 247 Credit Cards.
The highly-anticipated shopping festival kicked off with the grand inauguration at LuLu Hypermarkets in various locations, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Al-Ain. In Abu Dhabi, the ceremony at Al Wahda Mall was inaugurated by Emirati Influencer Ammani Al Shehhi. The Sharjah event was graced by the presence of distinguished chief guest RJ and influencer Meera Nandan. Simultaneously, the inauguration of LuLu Al Qusais in Dubai received the esteemed presence of Emirati actor Ahmed Saif, while in Al Ain, Indian film actor Anarkali Marikar joined the festivities alongside LuLu management dignitaries.
Enjoy exclusive Super Friday offers available at all LuLu stores and accessible through its online shopping portal, www.luluhypermarket.com, until November 29. Take advantage of substantial discounts on a wide range of high-quality products.
Panadol's 'Art of Release' activation was a transformative experience and is a strong example of the exciting possibilities of AI in shaping the future of pain relief
As industries continue to evolve and the Middle East further entrenches itself as a global economic powerhouse, the importance of English proficiency will only amplify
In the dynamic realm of real estate, one name stands out in the Middle East: Kristian Cuku
Moves up more than 20 places from last year, demonstrating unprecedented growth
ChatVZ is trained on 10 years’ worth of data sourced from Virtuzone’s database of more than 100,000 unique digital interactions, and thus adds over a million new words to GPT’s current dataset
The focus of the campaign is particularly poignant – providing aid to all vulnerable groups, with special attention given to the one million children impacted by the conflict