Lipika Fashions hosts historic evening at Mr. and Mrs. Middle East 2024 in Abu Dhabi

Published: Thu 15 Feb 2024, 5:45 PM

A splendid inaugural event, jointly organised by ThreeNine Branding and Aloha Events, marked the debut of Mr. and Mrs. Middle East 2024 on January 28, at Sheraton Hotel Abu Dhabi.

This captivating occasion was hosted by the esteemed model and entrepreneur, Lipika Bhatturu, who recently unveiled her fashion boutique, Lipika Fashions, named after herself. Renowned as a style icon and the titleholder of International Fashion Idol Season 3, Lipika has inspired numerous individuals to delve into the realm of fashion.

The triumvirate, comprising Fizza, the CEO of ThreeNine Branding, recalls a conversation with Prashant, Lipika's husband, where he coined the term CFL (Chithra, Fizza, and Lipika), representing their collective impact, with each letter symbolising 'Compact', 'Florescent', and 'Lamp', respectively. Together, they illuminated the stage, providing a platform for aspiring women, men, and children.

Supported by Aloha Events, which managed audio, visuals, and photography, the team was led by managing director Chithra Mohanan and her husband, Arun Prabaliyan. The event showcased numerous highlights, being the first of its kind in Abu Dhabi. UAE's first Emirati classical singer, Ahmed Al Hosani, inaugurated the event and delivered a welcoming speech, accompanied by children singing the UAE national anthem.

Audiences were treated to cultural performances, dance showcases led by choreographer Karan Kumar Verma, and children representing the World of Music and Dance Institute. Noteworthy performances by Ahmed Al Hosani, Elinor Morel, and a special act by Renjith and Vineeq left the audience captivated. Additionally, the youngest TEDx speaker, Kiara Kaur, delivered a confident address.

The event also featured awards for the Most Promising Fashion Model 2024, sponsored by ThreeNine Branding and presented by Fizza and Karan. Winners included Anusha Nair (Royal category), Prratima Mishra (Classic category), Julien Adaikalaraj (Male category), Parineetha Raj (Kids category above 10), and Ameya Anoop (Kids category under 10), with a special acknowledgment for Rahul Tripathy as the Best Performer.

Makeup artists Sneha Lata and her team, along with Samia Jamil and the Sailoons team, ensured all models appeared stunning on the ramp. The esteemed jury panel, comprising Sandeep Dharma, Prahin Prathapan, Imran Khan, Piyush Biyani, Shilpa Hingorani, Sonakshi Goyal, and Simran Abdia, brought invaluable expertise to the event.

Special recognition was extended to the photographers and media partners, including Camera Click, Maqsood, Ratheesh, AP Media House, CBH Times, Khaleej Times, The Times of UAE, D Fashion Magazine, BolindiaNews, and Pardais News. The designer collections from Nado Collection, Old Story Trading, SB Fashions, Diyanka Fashions, and D Daniela added further glamour to the event, with Biyani Jewels providing exclusive awards.

In the Royal Female category, Bhumika Pancholi emerged as the winner, followed by Phalguni Kumar and Jyotirmoi Raj as first and second runners-up, respectively. Similarly, winners were announced in other categories, including Shwetha Bantia, Sonali Jain, Sanskriti Verma, Prince John, Nitin Lalchandani, Dev Sushil Sharma, Ambriana Jaysinge, Mridula Raj, Kumar Rudra, Rafa Sheikh, Asira Tandon, and Chirasmita Dash.

Brand ambassadors Tamanna Mishra, Lishant Acharya, Shiona Singh, and Karan Kumar Verma were also introduced during the event.

The event's closing ceremony, led by Fizza Fatema, concluded with a vote of thanks, followed by an announcement by the talented emcee of the evening, Sanjivini Sharma, officially declaring registrations open for Season 2 of Mr. and Mrs. Middle East, scheduled for January 26, 2025.