Lenskart expands in Jeddah, marking strategic growth in the Middle East, including eyeglasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses for adults and children

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 5:56 PM Last updated: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 10:36 AM

Asia’s largest eyewear brand Lenskart has expanded its regional footprint with the opening of its 11th retail store in the kingdom, a flagship store in Red Sea Mall. The new outlet takes Lenskart’s presence in the GCC, across Saudi Arabia and UAE, to 31 outlets. The brand launched Saudi Arabia this year in a grand way with 10 stores already, and plans to sign 50 more in the region. Lenskart is reaching a milestone of over 2,500 stores globally with the new branch opening.

The new Red Sea Mall store is a flagship in the region for Lenskart, as it is in fact possibly the coolest store, incorporating new technologies while adopting the brand’s renowned augmented reality feature – a 3D Try-On machine integrated with virtual face-mapping that suggests customers with suitable frames. The store offers more than 2,000 eyewear styles, including sunglasses, eyeglasses, and contact lenses for people of all ages. Furthermore, customers can browse through 5,800+ additional styles online, ensuring everyone finds their perfect pair.

Lenskart, has secured a $1billion secondary investment from ADIA, Alpha Wave, Temasek and Fidelity Management and Research Company, within last 12 months reinforcing its position as a key player in the industry. With a valuation of $6 billion, the brand aims to expand presence in India and accelerate international growth in Asia, including Southeast Asia and the Middle East. This investment highlights investor confidence in Lenskart’s trajectory, supported by its robust financial performance and strategic acquisitions like Tango Eye and Le Petit Lunetier, positioning the company for continued success in the global eyewear market.

Catering to evolving customer tastes, Lenskart consistently unveils up three new collections every month, ensuring there is always something new for the customer to look forward to. It’s latest collections Coastline and Mirages have been super hit with customers and ran out of stock quickly.

Speaking about the launch of the new store, CEO and co-founder, Peyush Bansal said: "Our newest store at Red Sea Mall is a testament to Lenskart’s dedication to provide unparalleled eyewear shopping experiences. We are excited to bring our advanced technology and wide range of on-trend designs to service growing customer demands in Jeddah, enhancing both convenience and value." “This expansion is a milestone for us as we aim to strengthen our position in the Middle East with the aim to open more stores across the region. Each store launch is a step forward in our mission to transform customers' lives through innovation and personalised attention,” Bansal said, stressing his alignment with the kingdom’s Vision 2030. In addition to its vast product range, Lenskart’s gold membership is valid at all Lenskart stores worldwide for one year, adding exceptional value for loyal customers. The store also features a hassle-free 30-day free exchange/return policy.

Jeddah’s new Red Sea Mall store allows customers to explore Lenskart's extensive product range both in-store and online.