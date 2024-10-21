Lemma strengthens Middle East presence with Abdallah Asfour as director of sales

Lemma, a leading omni channel platform for emerging media, has announced the appointment of Abdallah Asfour as director of sales for the Middle East Region. In this strategic role, Abdallah will be responsible for driving demand for Lemma's cutting-edge offerings, including connected TV (CTV), over-the-top (OTT), programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH), and more.

With over a decade of experience in the digital advertising landscape, Abdallah has held leadership positions at several prominent organisations. Most recently, he served as business director at Vivecto, where he successfully spearheaded numerous high-impact initiatives. His tenure as sales lead at InMobi and business manager roles at Teads MENA and Fork Media Group further solidifies his reputation as a dynamic leader adept at fostering client relationships and delivering strategic sales growth.

In his new role, Abdallah will focus on driving demand for Lemma by cultivating relationships with various agencies and clients, aiming to expand the company’s market share and opportunities in the Middle East region.

"We are thrilled to welcome Abdallah to Lemma," said Gulab, CEO of Lemma. "His deep understanding of the digital advertising landscape, coupled with his passion for innovation, will undoubtedly contribute to our continued success. Abdallah's experience in the region will be instrumental in driving the growth of our business and delivering unparalleled value to our clients."

"As Lemma continues to push the boundaries of innovation in CTV and DOOH advertising, I am excited to contribute to the company's growth and success in the Middle East. Together, we will empower brands to harness the full potential of these dynamic channels, driving meaningful engagement and impactful results," said Abdallah Asfour, director sales, Lemma. Operating out of the UAE, Abdallah will work collaboratively with local agencies and partners to unlock new opportunities in the rapidly evolving advertising landscape of emerging media.

For more information about Lemma please visit www.lemmatechnologies.com