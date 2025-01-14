Legendary Kapil Dev joins Thriwe at Emirates NBD CEO Masters in 2025, inspiring networking over golf for business leaders

Thriwe, a leading tech-driven benefits platform company, joined Emirates NBD CEO Masters 2025 as the silver sponsor, establishing itself as one of the trusted loyalty benefits platforms for its clients. This year, the Emirates NBD CEO Masters took place as an 18-hole ‘Texas Pairs’ event, designed to provide an interactive golf and networking experience. Held on Saturday, 11th January 2025, at the Trump International Golf Club in Dubai, Thriwe contributed to the Dubai Sports Council’s ongoing commitment to creating a truly 7-star golfing, dinner, and networking experience for the key business leaders of the UAE.

The world-class golf event offered the perfect avenue to bring together influential executive golfers and entrepreneurs from across the Middle East. At least 100 acclaimed golfing executives and government representatives from across the UAE participated in the shotgun tournament. The influential guests also had the chance to network over a formal dinner and celebrate the winners at the awards presentation, hosted by H.E. Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council. Former Indian cricket legend and ardent golfer Kapil Dev also graced the evening with his presence and took the stage to present awards, hosted by Emirates NBD, Thriwe, and AARO.

Commenting on the event, Dhruv Verma, founder and CEO of Thriwe, said: "At Thriwe, we constantly endeavour to support golf and other sports events across the region. The UAE, with its world-class golf courses, luxurious amenities, and favourable climate, has rightfully earned its place as a premier destination for golf tourism. We are delighted to continue our association with the impeccably organised CEO Masters, which provides professionals and entrepreneurs with an exceptional platform to connect, network, and share their passion for golf. This annual partnership with the CEO Masters has been instrumental in positioning Thriwe as a trusted partner, offering unparalleled golfing experiences to our patrons across diverse sectors.” The prestigious, invite-only event was supported by a wide range of esteemed sponsors, including Emirates NBD (Gold Sponsor), AARO Middle East (Silver Sponsor), and Dugasta Properties, Unique Properties, Suitsupply, The Macallan, eGolf Megastore, MyGolf, GAT Consulting, Papa Johns, Dubai Refreshments, and Wellness We Need (Bronze Sponsors), among others. Commenting on the success of the event, Russell Yeomans, founder of Sport2Business events, said: "We are delighted to have successfully executed one of the most respected events in Dubai; this is the first and most prestigious of 70 amateur golf events we are running in 2025 with Thriwe and the Dubai Sports Council – a great start to 2025. It was overwhelming to see the response to the event as we witnessed oversubscription once again this year. It gave us immense pleasure to welcome Emirates NBD as the gold sponsor this year. We were also honoured to continue our partnership with Thriwe for the seventh consecutive year for this illustrious golfing event. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the Dubai Sports Council for their support every year. The presence of legendary cricketer and golf enthusiast Kapil Dev added a celebrity touch to the event.”

The 2025 Emirates NBD CEO Masters, powered by Thriwe, once again featured the unique synergy between sports, business, and networking in the UAE. The event successfully brought together industry leaders, iconic figures like Kapil Dev, and a vibrant community of golf enthusiasts to celebrate excellence both on and off the course. With its stellar organisation, premier facilities, and elite sponsorship, the CEO Masters has set a high benchmark for the year ahead. As the first of many prestigious golf events planned for 2025, it showcased the UAE's growing prominence as a hub for both professional and amateur golf.