Leading legal Mogul Romain Gerardin-Fresse showcases his love for polo at the Dubai Gold Cup Polo Championship

Published: Fri 1 Mar 2024, 3:18 PM

In a heart-pounding match that had polo fans on the edge of their seats, leading international lawyer and strategist, Romain Gerardin-Fresse showcased his love for polo at the finals of 2024 Dubai Gold Cup Polo Championship.

Regarded as the pinnacle trophy of the Dubai Polo series, the event brought together six of the most formidable polo teams to compete in the Dubai Open tournament for the coveted Gold Cup at the Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club.

Speaking about his experience at Dubai Gold Cup Polo to the press, Romain who is an avid polo player said: "I am elated to attend Gold Cup Polo series, which is one of the most important series in Dubai’s polo calendar. It was nice to see one of the best teams in the UAE for this prestigious trophy.”

Romain's name came up in the media after he was recently awarded several prestigious distinctions at various ceremonies, including 'Middle-East Outstanding Leader of the Year', 'Outstanding European Achiever CEO of the Year', 'Most valuable CEO of the Year', and 'Mentor of the Year'.

Romain was recently recognised as one of the top 100 visionary entrepreneurs for the year 2024 by Emirates Finest Business Awards, which reflects his significant contributions to business, strategy, and the promotion of the UAE as a thriving business hub.

Romain heads a consortium operating in Europe, the United States, the Middle East and Asia, specializing in tailor-made consultancy for high-profile individuals, public figures such as artists, actors, comedians and top sportsmen and women, and governments.

His invitation to the tournament of this magnitude is the result of a particularly important and influential presence in the Middle East for the famous lawyer, who has relocated his business to the UAE, where he promotes economic policy to foreign investors.

It was a tremendous honour for this esteemed polo player, who had the privilege of participating in the parade of flags preceding the grand final, proudly donning the competition colours.