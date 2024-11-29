Leading Hospitality Services showcases groundbreaking sustainable solutions at Big 5 Global

Leading Hospitality Services (LHS), a trailblazer in sustainable infrastructure and innovative green solutions, has showcased its latest technological advancements designed to balance environmental benefits with economic viability at Big 5 Global, the world’s most influential construction industry event. By leading conversations around retrofitting solutions, passive cooling technologies, and sustainable air quality management, LHS has demonstrated that sustainability and profitability can coexist.

Held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the event has served as a vital platform for uniting the global construction community and accelerating progress toward a sustainable, energy-efficient future. LHS’s participation reflects its broader mission to promote eco-friendly construction practices and energy efficiency, aligning with the UAE’s Sustainability Vision and Energy Strategy 2050.

Commenting on their participation, Atul Kapil, group general manager of LHS, said: "Big 5 Global is an ideal platform for LHS to demonstrate how we are addressing the most pressing challenges in the construction industry by offering groundbreaking solutions that balance environmental sustainability with economic viability. The overwhelmingly positive response from visitors and partners affirms our belief that businesses are eager to embrace sustainability. It also highlights the desirability and relevance of our solutions in achieving this goal. By showcasing practical, scalable technologies that enhance efficiency, comfort, and environmental health, we empower businesses to contribute to the UAE’s vision for a sustainable future while also achieving their financial objectives."

"At LHS, we are committed to bringing innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of regions like the UAE, where sustainability and economic growth are both priorities. By introducing technologies that deliver environmental benefits while making a strong financial case for businesses, we are taking significant strides toward a more sustainable and resilient built environment. These products not only improve efficiency and safety but also provide tangible economic advantages, aligning perfectly with the UAE's vision for a greener and more prosperous future. We look forward to collaborating with industry partners at Big 5 Global to drive advancements that balance environmental responsibility with economic viability," Kapil added.

As a key player in promoting sustainable infrastructure, LHS has leveraged Big 5 Global to address pressing challenges in the construction industry, particularly by providing solutions that help reduce carbon emissions and improve resource efficiency. The company has showcased a range of groundbreaking, scalable solutions designed to balance environmental benefits with economic viability.

These include innovative solutions by i2Cool Limited such as iPaint and iFilm, which enhance building energy efficiency by reflecting solar radiation and minimising heat absorption, leading to significant operational savings; iCeramic, which mitigates urban waterlogging and reduces surface temperatures, contributing to lower energy consumption and infrastructure maintenance costs; and iTextile, an innovative material that improves workforce comfort, productivity and safety by facilitating efficient heat transfer and cooling—essential for construction sites in extreme climates.

LHS has also presented AQMC’s Commercial Odor Control and Surface Sterilization Solutions, which enhance indoor air quality and hygiene by eliminating odors, bacteria, viruses, and hazardous gases. These innovations reduce the need for energy-intensive ventilation systems and support occupant health by providing a cleaner and safer indoor environment. In addition to showcasing its innovations, LHS has aimed to foster strategic partnerships and collaborations at Big 5 Global that will accelerate its sustainability goals. By engaging with developers, architects, government bodies, and industry innovators, LHS has sought to exchange knowledge, co-create cutting-edge solutions, and address pressing challenges such as carbon reduction, energy efficiency, and resource optimisation. “Collaboration is the cornerstone of innovation,” said Kapil. "Big 5 Global presents an unparalleled opportunity for LHS to connect with visionary leaders and co-create groundbreaking solutions that set new benchmarks for sustainable construction. We are eager to work with industry partners to drive transformative progress and deliver solutions that balance environmental responsibility with economic viability." Speaking about the future of the construction industry, Kapil added, "The construction industry must be at the forefront of the sustainability movement. We’re proud to be part of this transformation, enabling stakeholders to make meaningful changes through innovative, eco-conscious solutions."

Through knowledge sharing and strategic partnerships, LHS continues to inspire transformative changes across the sector. By delivering innovative, scalable solutions and collaborating with industry leaders, LHS is not only shaping the future of sustainable infrastructure but also proving that environmental responsibility and economic viability can, and must, go hand in hand.