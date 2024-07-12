Leadership Icon: Dr Ahmad Al Attas wins prestigious 'Outstanding Business Leader Award' at UAE's Next Mastermind Awards 2024
This prestigious achievement catapults him to the pinnacle of leadership excellence, cementing his reputation as a game-changer in the industry
In a momentous occasion, Dr Ahmad Al Attas, a renowned leadership consultant and CEO of Leadership Enrichment Consultancy (LEC), has been recognised with the esteemed 'Outstanding Business Leader Award - Leadership Consultancy' at the UAE's Next Mastermind Awards 2024 - Business Leaders I Authors I Coaching Leaders, held at the majestic Al Habtoor Palace.
This prestigious achievement catapults him to the pinnacle of leadership excellence, cementing his reputation as a game-changer in the industry. Dr Al Attas has been revolutionising organisations, empowering them to soar to unprecedented heights of success.
He has got a PhD in business administration in leadership and management from the European Institute of Management and Technology (EIMT), and he's unleashing his genius as the CEO of Leadership Enrichment Consultancy (LEC), a powerhouse firm that's dominating leadership, management, project, and organisation development. Executive coaching and consulting services at Leadership Enrichment Consultancy are designed to enhance leadership skills and drive business success.
The UAE's Next Mastermind Awards recognised Dr Al Attas's proven track record in leading high-performing teams to deliver exceptional results.
Expressing his gratitude, he said, "I am deeply honoured to receive the Outstanding Business Leader - Leadership Consultancy Award at the UAE's Next Mastermind Awards. This accolade affirms my commitment to empowering and inspiring leaders through innovative consultancy. With vision and dedication, I aim to continue shaping a future where leadership excellence drives societal empowerment and success."
Throughout his illustrious career, Dr Al Attas has demonstrated a profound understanding of the complexities in the oil and gas industry. He is a trusted authority in delivering results. His mastery of challenging procurement processes and expert management of project contracts have earned him a reputation as a trusted deliverer of successful outcomes.
Founded by Dr Mansoor Al Obeidli and co-founder Dr Navana Kundu, the Mastermind Awards 2024 continues to set the standard for honouring excellence and innovation across industries worldwide. This year's event highlighted leaders like Dr Al Attas, whose visionary leadership and transformative impact exemplify the highest standards of achievement.
For more information, visit leadershipenrichmentconsultancy.org