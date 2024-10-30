Last chance for golden opportunities: Win 24-karat gold daily with Big Ticket

As the region’s largest and longest-running raffle draw, Big Ticket is setting new standards once again by offering participants exceptional opportunities to win. This October brings something truly special for Big Ticket fans, with more chances than ever to claim amazing prizes and turn dreams into reality. This month, Big Ticket is launching a thrilling gold giveaway, where participants have the chance to win a 24-karat gold bar, valued at Dh80,000 in today's market, every single day throughout October.

With the launch of October, every Big Ticket purchase gives participants the opportunity to win a dazzling gold bar in a daily draw. As we approach the final days of this exciting promotion, there’s no time to waste! Every ticket purchased is automatically entered into a special electronic draw, offering participants the chance to claim a gleaming 24-karat gold bar every day. The thrill of this incredible giveaway won’t last much longer—act now before time runs out!

But that’s not the only exciting news! Every ticket purchased in October also secures a place in the highly anticipated live draw on November 3, where one fortunate participant will walk away with an astounding Dh20 million. The excitement doesn’t end there! Beyond the grand cash prize, participants can look forward to even more outstanding rewards. On November 3, a sleek and sophisticated Range Rover Velar, will be up for grabs, offering one lucky winner the chance to drive away in style. But that's not all! Starting October 1, Big Ticket is also featuring a luxurious BMW 840i, as part of the live draw on December 3, adding another remarkable prize to the mix. Big Ticket is dedicated to turning dreams into reality. With daily chances to win 24-karat gold and the incredible Dh20 million prize on the line, the excitement has never been greater. Don’t let this opportunity pass you by, get in on the action with Big Ticket today! Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at the in-store counters at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.

Don't miss out—these are the final days to secure your tickets!