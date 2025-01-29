King’s College Hospital Dubai pioneers minimally invasive lung cancer surgery, transforming patient care in the UAE

Lung cancer, a leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide, is experiencing a transformative shift in treatment approaches, thanks to advancements in minimally invasive surgical techniques. At the forefront of this evolution is King’s College Hospital Dubai, where cutting-edge procedures such as Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS), also known as keyhole surgery, are revolutionising lung cancer treatment. By offering these advanced techniques, the hospital is significantly improving patient outcomes, reducing recovery times, and enhancing the overall treatment experience for patients.

In the UAE, where risk factors like smoking, exposure to secondhand smoke, and family history contribute to higher lung cancer rates, the need for innovative treatments has never been greater. Lung cancer progresses through four stages, each requiring specialised care: Stage 1, where the cancer is confined to the lungs, is often treated effectively with minimally invasive surgery; Stage 2, where the cancer has spread to nearby lymph nodes, typically involves surgery and chemotherapy; Stage 3 requires a multidisciplinary approach, including chemotherapy, radiation, and occasionally surgery; and Stage 4, the most advanced stage, is managed with targeted therapy, immunotherapy, or palliative care.

Keyhole surgery, or VATS, represents a groundbreaking leap in thoracic surgery. By making small incisions in the chest wall and using a thoracoscope— a thin tube equipped with a camera—surgeons can visualise and operate on the lungs without the need for larger incisions or rib spreading, as is common in traditional open surgery. The benefits of this minimally invasive approach are clear: reduced pain, faster recovery, and enhanced comfort for patients. With smaller incisions, there is less trauma to the body, leading to less postoperative pain, shorter hospital stays, and a quicker return to daily activities.

Dr James Douglass Aitchison, consultant thoracic surgeon at King’s College Hospital Dubai, emphasised the significance of these advancements in lung cancer treatment. "With keyhole surgery, we are revolutionising lung cancer treatment by prioritising patient recovery and comfort. This technique reduces the burden of surgery, allowing patients to focus on their journey to healing with an improved quality of life," he said. VATS is particularly effective for patients with early-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). To determine eligibility, comprehensive assessments, including imaging studies and lung function tests, are conducted to ensure patients are suitable candidates for the procedure. The advancements in keyhole surgeries at King’s College Hospital Dubai represent a pivotal milestone in the fight against lung cancer. By combining innovative diagnostics, state-of-the-art surgical techniques, and personalised treatment plans, the hospital is setting new standards in patient care. As Dr Aitchison aptly put it, "We’re not just treating cancer; we’re transforming lives."

