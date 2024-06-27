King's College Hospital Dubai leads intestinal rehabilitation with expert leadership

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 3:06 PM

King's College Hospital Dubai has emerged as an inspiration for individuals suffering from intestinal failure.This rare but debilitating condition makes it impossible for the gastrointestinal tract to digest and absorb essential nutrients. Often arising after the surgical removal of significant portions of the intestine or other medical conditions, it necessitates reliance on intravenous nutrition, known as parenteral nutrition. This vital lifeline delivers essential nutrients directly into the bloodstream via a venous catheter, preventing dehydration, weight loss, and severe malnutrition.

Recognising the need for specialised care in the UAE, King's College Hospital Dubai has assembled a team of experts dedicated to intestinal rehabilitation. This multidisciplinary team, consisting of gastroenterologists, surgeons, radiologists, dietitians and nursing staff, collaborates to optimise the health and quality of life for patients. Their individualised care plans include tailored parenteral nutrition, personalised dietary advice, medications, and, when necessary, surgery to enhance gut function.

At the helm of this pioneering unit is Dr Lisa Sharkey, a distinguished consultant who previously served at the world-renowned Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, UK. Dr Sharkey brings a wealth of expertise and experience to King's College Hospital Dubai. She has published extensively on intestinal failure and rehabilitation, contributing significant research and authoring guidelines on Intestinal Failure-related liver disease. Her leadership is further endorsed by her election to the International Intestinal Rehabilitation and Transplant Association (IRTA).

Under Dr Sharkey’s expert leadership, King's College Hospital Dubai is setting new standards in the care of patients with intestinal failure. The hospital’s commitment to providing world-class care and improving the lives of those affected by this condition is unwavering, offering a lifeline to many in the UAE.